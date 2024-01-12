Shop For Your CNY Essentials & Enjoy The HUATEST Deals In Town At Lotus’s

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Usher in the Lunar New Year and shop for all your CNY essentials at Lotus’s Malaysia during the ‘Sama-Sama Huat Looong Long’ campaign to enjoy special promotions, rewards, dragons and more!

From now ’til 14 February, Lotus’s will be stocking and serving a bountiful selection of CNY goodies, as well as tonnes of fun vibes and good fortune fit for the whole family.

Lotus’s CNY Pavillion

Come and join the fun at Lotus’s CNY Pavillion to browse, sample and purchase over 1,000 CNY key line products from well-known brands at promotional prices.

Lotus’s CNY Pavillion will be on exhibit at the following Lotus’s locations:

Klang Valley

Kepong

Ampang

Cheras

Bukit Beruntung

Puncak Alam

IOI City

Puchong

Jenjarom

Parit Raja

Northern

Penang E-Gate

Ipoh Garden

Penang Sg Dua

Bandar Puteri Jaya

Stargate, Manjung

Bertam Perdana

Bagan Ajam

Seri Iskandar

Southern

Desa Tebrau

Melaka

Mergong

Bahau

East Coast

Indera Makhota

There you’ll find some of the most sought-after items for the festive season made available in-store like XL – XXL tiger prawns, frozen cooked Canadian lobsters & Australian banana prawns, fresh salmon Yee Sang, Premium New Moon Abalone Gift Sets, as well as a wide selection of beverages to quench your thirst.

You can also find CNY promotional items available online and when you shop with the Lotus’s App.

Additionally, there’s also going to be plenty of #HUAT rewards exclusive to My Lotus’s members, where you stand to receive vouchers, reward points and six personalized product coupons monthly until December 2024. For new sign-ups, you’ll also get to enjoy four discount coupons on the first month of signing up.

Spot the Looong Long Dragon

Make your CNY more prosperous by spotting and snaring the Lotus’s Looong Long Dragon. It’s this fun ‘lil game where all you need to do is take out your phone, scan the special QR code that will be on display at 62 of Lotus’s malls nationwide, and catch the Augmented Reality (AR) dragon that appears on your screen for a chance to earn special discount vouchers from participating Lotus’s tenants.

You’ll get three chances a day to catch your discount-dragon and enjoy more savings when you shop at Lotus’s. The Looong Long Dragon will only be flying around between 11 January and 24 February, so catch it while you can!

Lotus’s Looong Long Truck

If dragons aren’t your cup of tea, then why not try to catch the Lotus’s Looong Long Truck instead?

Spot the Lotus’s Looong Long Truck at the following locations to stand a chance of winning prizes ranging from RM38 to RM188.

Lotus’s Kepong

Lotus’s Desa Tebrau

Lotus’s Melaka

Lotus’s Penang E-Gate

Shoppers will also get to join in on all the fun-tastic activities as well as get the opportunity to meet some popular influencers and radio DJs during Lotus’s special CNY Roadshow happening this festive season.

Looong Long Recycling

Celebrate CNY and save the planet at the same time! Lotus’s encourages consumers to recycle their aluminium drink cans and plastic cookie containers for charity at its Looong Long Recycling Treasure Chest and be rewarded with a 50% discount voucher for a single meal at Lotus’s food courts.

Proceeds raised from the recycling effort will be channelled to rehabilitation and physiotherapy programmes conducted by Tender Touch Pediatric Rehab, which specializes in helping children with mobility disorders from low-income families.

Bring your CNY recyclables to the Looong Long Recycling Treasure Chest located at the following outlets:

Lotus’s Bandar Puteri Jaya

Lotus’s Kepong

Lotus’s Bahau

Lotus’s Penang E-Gate

Lotus’s Indera Makhota

Lotus’s Desa Tebrau

Enjoy a pleasant and prosperous CNY with Lotus’s Sama-Sama Huat Looong Long campaign. For more details visit Lotus’s official website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

