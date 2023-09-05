Veteran Hong Kong Actress Spotted At PJ Ice Kacang Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Hong Kong actress Cherie Chung was spotted in Malaysia over the weekend. The star was seen indulging in a bowl of ice kacang at a popular dessert restaurant in Petaling Jaya.

The outlet, Kwong Wah Ais Kacang uploaded a picture of the starlet with the shop owner, Aunty Eng. “Thank you for coming again,” read the caption of the post.

Chung wore a black t-shirt and accompanied it with a black cap for the outing. According to Dimsum Daily, the 63-year-old was in Malaysia to accompany her friend, Chum Lam.

Lam, who works as a columnist and food critic, was supposedly here to attend a calligraphy exhibition.

Fans were thrilled upon hearing the news of her arrival. Many indeed were glad and excited to see their favourite star here in Malaysia.

In addition, fans could not help but marvel at Chung’s appearance. They were amazed at how good she looked, despite having left the industry.

Renowned actress

Chung was among the most popular actresses during the 1980s. During her time in the industry, she starred in various notable Cantonese productions.

Peking Opera Blues (1986), An Autumns’ Tale (1987), and Wild Search (1989) are some of the exceptional projects from her filmography.

Chung, however, quit the industry after marrying advertising guru Mike Chu in 1991. Unfortunately, Chu passed away in 2007 from stomach cancer at the age of 53.

The actress has since been spending her time on other activities such as promoting environmental protection.

