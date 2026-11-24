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A former municipal councillor in Perak spends up to 12 hours daily feeding and treating nearly 200 stray cats and dogs, operating a secret shelter while managing stage-four osteoarthritis and ongoing friction with residents and local authorities.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, 50-year-old former bank executive Khairil Azhar Khairuddin began caring for street animals in 2018.

Each day, he travels to between 35 and 45 feeding locations across Manjung, distributing 45 kilograms of chicken, 20 kilograms of cat kibble, 15 kilograms of dog kibble, and 22 cans of wet food to roughly 150 cats and 45 dogs.

Khairil previously served on the Manjung Municipal Council, the same local authority he publicly clashed with in November 2024.

After he released videos alleging that council workers had shot stray dogs and buried them in pits in Sitiawan, the council denied the allegations and lodged a police report against him.

Reliance on Personal Savings and Occasional Public Donations

Beyond daily feeding, Khairil operates a private mini-shelter for elderly and disabled strays.

He keeps the facility’s location undisclosed after a prior attempt to publicise the shelter led members of the public to abandon unwanted pets outside the premises.

He has also personally funded the neutering of more than 300 cats and 30 dogs, and handles the burial of animals killed in road accidents.

His daily operations face physical, financial, and community hurdles:

Medical Strain: Khairil lives with stage-four osteoarthritis in both knees, which restricts his mobility. A day prior to his interview, he sustained a head injury after falling while rescuing a kitten from a drain.

Neighbourhood Objections: Residents in several housing areas have objected to him feeding strays near their homes, requiring him to relocate feeding points.

Veterinary Debt: Relying primarily on personal savings alongside occasional public donations, Khairil remains in debt to local veterinary clinics for ongoing medical treatments.

Limited Support and Public Appeals

Despite operating for nearly a decade, Khairil carries out the bulk of his daily feeding and rescue work independently, without institutional sponsorship or backing from major animal welfare organisations.

He funds daily food supplies and veterinary procedures primarily through his personal savings, supplemented only by occasional donations from members of the public and fellow animal lovers.

Because he has no regular staff, Khairil states that he cannot take days off without leaving the animals unfed.

While he collaborates informally with local animal activists—including acquaintances who documented the November 2024 Sitiawan pit incident—and has rehomed hundreds of strays through public adoptions, he continues to appeal for monetary contributions, pet food supplies, and volunteers to help manage his mounting veterinary bills.

READ MORE: Sarawak Shop Ruined By Floods Becomes Pet Hotel For Strays

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