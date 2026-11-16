Kajang Couple Found Dead Days After Photography Brand Shut Down Amid Online Dispute

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Police have classified the deaths of a Malaysian married couple found in a residence in Bandar Tasik Kesuma as sudden deaths, pending post-mortem results from Kajang Hospital.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof stated that police received a report at 6:31 PM on Friday (13 Nov) regarding two bodies discovered inside a two-storey terrace house.

According to police, the deceased were in their 30s.

Local news media and community tributes identified the pair as 34-year-olds Yohan Munian and Rajeswari Anbalagan, founders of the Semenyih-based wedding photography brand Phoenix Pixel Photography.

Officers found their bodies in two separate spaces on the upper floor of the home.

Preliminary examinations at the scene showed no obvious criminal elements, and both bodies were sent to Kajang Hospital for autopsy.

According to China Press, neighbours alerted authorities after detecting a foul odour coming from the rented property, where the couple had lived for about five months.

Neighbours also said they heard an argument at the residence several days before the discovery.

Conflicting Online Claims Over Business Closure

Phoenix Pixel Photography had posted a closure notice on 3 November.

In that notice, the business announced the permanent termination of operations, citing prolonged cyberbullying, personal attacks, false allegations, and coordinated harassment across multiple WhatsApp groups.

The statement said management would stop accepting new bookings while continuing to process existing client commitments and refunds, and requested an end to threats and harassment.

Conversely, former clients and social media users had posted complaints over the preceding two weeks alleging the business failed to deliver paid wedding packages or issue refunds.

Local reports noted that at least one client lodged a police report against the business on 5 November.

Police stated they have neither officially confirmed the victims’ identities as social media influencers or photographers nor established any direct link between online harassment, business disputes, and their deaths.

Authorities urged the public to refrain from speculation while investigations continue.

(If assistance is needed, Befrienders Kuala Lumpur operates a 24-hour helpline at 03-7627 2929, and the Ministry of Health Talian HEAL line is available at 15555.)

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