Hijab-Wearing Tourists Snap Photos In Korean Nude Bathhouse, Allegedly Malaysians

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Four tourists, allegedly Malaysians, walked away without being arrested after taking photos inside a women-only nude bathing zone in Busan on Monday (9 November).

According to South Korean broadcaster SBS News, a local visitor named Ms A walked into the soaking tub area at Hill Spa in Haeundae to wash up.

Ms A saw four women wearing hijabs and sunglasses holding mobile phones inside the room where other women were completely naked.

Ms A said in a Threads post that she quickly put on her clothes, told a staff member, and called the police.

Staff and Ms A brought the four tourists out to the lobby, where the women sat in orange spa outfits and yellow sheep-head towels.

Phones Checked, No Charges Filed

According to Asia Business Daily, the four women initially said they hadn’t taken any photos and didn’t want anyone checking their phones.

When Busan police arrived, officers checked their Malaysian passports and looked through the devices, finding photos taken inside the bathhouse.

Officers saw that the photos showed the inside of the bathing room, though no naked people appeared in the frames.

Because no unclothed patrons were captured, police gave the four women a verbal warning and let them leave without an arrest or fine.

The Twist: Police End Up in Trouble

Online posts spread rumours that the four tourists were locked up, yet South Korean news reports show the real fuss started because nobody got arrested at all.

In South Korea, bringing a camera into a public bathhouse is a serious matter.

Ms A said the four tourists smiled and laughed while officers questioned them.

Unhappy that the police let the visitors walk away so easily, Ms A filed an official complaint against the officers on South Korea’s government portal, e-People.

Back home, the Malaysian public expressed frustration over visitors ignoring basic local rules overseas, noting on social media that Malaysian travellers already face strict South Korean immigration checks and frequent entry denials at border checkpoints.

Online commenters raised concerns that the bathhouse row could invite even tighter scrutiny on future Malaysian visitors.

READ MORE: [Watch] Malay Tourist Faces Double Dose Of Racism From Koreans On First Day In Seoul