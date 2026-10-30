Unpaid Summons Past 60 Days Could Block Road Tax And Licence Renewals

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An unpaid summons will not stop motorists from driving home for Deepavali, but a JPJ blacklist can.

After 60 days unpaid, a summons can lead to a blacklist that blocks road tax and driving licence renewal.

Deepavali falls on Sunday, 8 November, with a replacement holiday on 9 November in most states. Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak do not get a replacement holiday on 9 November.

Since 1 January, JPJ and PDRM use one “pay early, pay less” scale.

An AWAS (Automated Awareness Safety System) speeding or red-light summons costs RM150 if paid within 15 days.

It rises to RM200 between day 16 and 30, and RM300 between day 31 and 60.

After 60 days, the case can go to court, with a fine of RM300 to RM2,000 and a possible blacklist.

The summons often appears on MyJPJ days before the letter arrives. The 15-day clock runs from the offence, not from the day the letter lands.

JPJ reported 1.46 million unpaid AWAS summonses nationwide by late 2025, out of 1.92 million unpaid JPJ notices.

JPJ says the Menora Tunnel in Perak averages about 3,000 AWAS summonses a day during school holidays and festive seasons.

Selangor, Perak and Johor record the most AWAS offences.

What A Blacklist Blocks

A summons unpaid beyond 60 days can mean:

No road tax renewal

No driving licence renewal

No transfer or sale of the vehicle through JPJ

KEJARA demerit points

A court summons, and an arrest warrant if the hearing is missed

PDRM and JPJ records have been linked since 2023, so an old police summons can block a JPJ renewal.

Driving on expired road tax, an expired licence or without insurance are offences.

Expired road tax carries a compound of RM150 to RM300, or a court fine of up to RM3,000 for a first offence.

Driving without a valid licence carries a fine of RM300 to RM2,000, up to three months’ jail, or both. Driving without insurance carries a fine of up to RM1,000, up to three months’ jail, or both.

Under the terms of many motor insurance policies, an insurer can challenge or reduce a claim if the driver was breaking the law at the time of an accident.

You can check JPJ and AWAS summonses on MyJPJ using your MyKad number. Police summonses are on MyBayar PDRM.

It recommended paying by 4 November at the latest.

AWAS summonses go to the registered owner.

Anyone driving a car registered to a parent, sibling or company should check that owner’s MyKad as well.

DBKL Flat Rates For Old Summonses

Separately, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced discounted flat rates for traffic compounds in a Facebook post on 12 Oct.

Compounds issued before 2021 are RM5. Those issued from 2021 onwards are RM10.

The rates apply to cars and motorcycles and took effect immediately.

Payment can be made at DBKL counters, Pos Malaysia counters, the PAY@KL app or the PBTPay portal.

DBKL did not state when the offer ends.

The offer covers DBKL compounds only. JPJ and PDRM summonses follow the standard scale above.

READ MORE: Paid RM15 To An Illegal Parking Attendant, Still Got A DBKL Summons

READ MORE: Malaysia’s RM300 Traffic Fine Is So Low, Some Drivers Would Rather Pay It Than Buy Insurance; That’s About To Change

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