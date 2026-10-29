Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival: Final 48-Hour Ticket Call

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With less than 48 hours remaining until the Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival begins at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, the final complimentary ticket allocations on the Ticketmelon platform are nearing their close.

The event presents a distinct regulatory reality for prospective attendees.

While organisers require no payment for the general admission passes, security personnel will enforce strict entry boundaries at the turnstiles.

Individuals cannot enter the venue without undergoing mandatory physical identity verification to prove they are non-Muslim and at least 21 years of age.

A digital voucher alone will not grant entry if a patron forgets to bring a physical identity card.

The final public ticket drop remains accessible on the Ticketmelon website on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocation is fully exhausted.

The separate VIP tier, which required retail receipt submissions from commercial outlets, officially concluded its run on 15 October.

This leaves last-minute third-party commercial giveaways as the sole remaining avenue for premium lounge access.

Paul Wong, ØZI and Local Acts Share One Bill, From Rock To Hip-Hop

The performance schedule features a multi-generational lineup of international headliners alongside regional acts, spanning rock, R&B, M-pop, and hip-hop.

The roster highlights Hong Kong rock veteran Paul Wong, a prominent member of the legendary rock group Beyond, whose appearance provides a familiar retrospective draw for legacy rock enthusiasts.

Joining the top bill is Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter and rapper ØZI, who introduces a contemporary blend of urban R&B and pop sounds to the cross-regional showcase.

The Malaysian contingent delivers strong local representation, giving independent acts a major commercial platform alongside wider Asian music icons.

The local lineup features the popular singer-dancer trio 3P, established Cantonese hip-hop group ManHanD, independent hip-hop artist Dato’ Maw, rapper and singer-songwriter Elva Suyan, and Chinese hip-hop duo S.A.C.

Doors at the convention centre are scheduled to open at 5:00 PM this Saturday, when identity checks will begin at the gates.

READ MORE: Iconic Hong Kong Rock Band Beyond’s Vocalist Paul Wong To Take The Stage In KL This Halloween

This event is open only to non-Muslims aged 21 and above. When you drive, never drink.

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