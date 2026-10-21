Taobao Malaysia Adds 1,400 J&T Drop-Off Points For Local Returns

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Taobao Malaysia has launched its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with free shipping on 400 million products, with no minimum spend.

The festival runs from 8pm on 20 October to 13 November.

Free shipping applies even to single-item purchases. All fashion items qualify.

It has also been extended to categories such as Home & Living, Tableware, Toys & Pet Accessories, Beauty Tools and Travel Essentials.

Shoppers can upgrade eligible orders to paid air shipping, with delivery in as little as five days in key cities.

That’s not all – the platform is also offering more 11.11 deals:

Up to 15% off sitewide through official platform discounts

Air shipping discount vouchers daily at 12pm and 8pm

Up to RM50 instant rebates for eligible RHB Bank cardholders

Up to RM8 waiver in payment processing fees

Up to RM40 in perks for new users

Up to 50% off platform vouchers for English app users

Local Return Points & AI Features

From November, Taobao will progressively open more than 1,400 return drop-off points nationwide with J&T Express.

Shoppers can return eligible purchases locally, without international shipping.

Taobao Official Logistics offers more certainty over shipping costs and delivery timelines. It also provides support for parcel exceptions and compensation for lost or damaged shipments.

Taobao Malaysia country head Jess Lew said the company has invested over the years in making the shopping experience more relevant to local needs.

“This includes the introduction of the Bahasa Malaysia and English interfaces, partnering with local payment service providers, improving logistics capabilities, and strengthening customer services,” she said.

“The expansion of our local return network is another important step towards giving consumers greater confidence and convenience when shopping across borders,” she added.

Taobao Malaysia is rolling out four AI features in its app, covering virtual try-ons, product recommendations, review summaries and voice search.

AI Try-On: lets users see fashion items on their own photos. It launches first on the Chinese interface, before the English and Bahasa Malaysia versions.

AI Shopping Assistant: gives scenario-based recommendations, real-time price comparisons and quality assessments.

AI Product Insights: highlights key features, translates specifications and summarises pros and cons from reviews.

Voice-Search-by-Hold: lets users find products by describing them by voice.

Curated Stores & A New DISCOVER Channel

Taobao Tmall World said cross-border shoppers are moving from low prices to quality and distinctiveness.

During the 2025 Double 11 festival, cross-border users spending over RM300 per order grew 10% year-on-year.

Taobao says it has picked out more than 4,000 original-brand stores and 6 million curated products using AI and human selection.

These feed into a new DISCOVER channel, organised into 15 themed categories. It is only available on the Chinese version of the app.

More than 1 million furniture items, including sofas, dining tables and height-adjustable desks, are now eligible for direct shipping to Malaysia.

Shoppers can get up to RM30 in furniture shipping vouchers during 11.11.

Taobao has also partnered with actor Zhang Linghe, with a themed app interface and a daily treasure hunt campaign.

Offline activations will be held at LaLaport Kuala Lumpur from 24 to 25 October and Xiamen University Malaysia on 27 and 28 October.

Visitors to the activations can redeem Zhang Linghe merchandise.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: “Made By Malaysia” Push, RM142 Million To Strengthen Nadi Platforms

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