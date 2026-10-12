Budget 2027 Raises Personal Tax Relief For First Time Since 2010, Cuts Rates For Middle Earners And SMEs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deloitte Malaysia says Budget 2027 lowers taxes for middle-income earners and small businesses and asks top earners to pay more.

The firm’s Malaysia Budget 2027 Snapshot analyses the Budget tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on 9 October.

The tax rate for chargeable income of RM70,001 to RM100,000 falls from 19% to 18%.

A new band of RM100,001 to RM150,000 will be taxed at 24%, down from 25%.

The personal relief for self rises from RM9,000 to RM12,000 from YA 2027.

Deloitte Malaysia Tax Leader Sim Kwang Gek said the relief amount had stayed the same since 2010.

Deloitte estimates that a taxpayer with RM100,000 in chargeable income could save about RM840. At RM150,000, the saving is about RM1,520.

Top Earners Pay More

The 30% tax rate will apply to chargeable income above RM1 million, down from RM2 million.

Deloitte said affected taxpayers could pay up to RM20,000 more.

Sim said the measure appears intended to partly offset the revenue lost from the cuts for middle-income taxpayers.

Deloitte said the 30% rate remains competitive in the region. It is lower than Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, which all charge 35%.

It is higher than Singapore (24%), Laos and Myanmar (25%) and Cambodia (20%).

The rate on the first RM150,000 of chargeable income falls from 15% to 14%.

The rate on income between RM150,001 and RM600,000 falls from 17% to 16%.

Deloitte said an MSME with RM600,000 in chargeable income would see its tax drop from RM99,000 to RM93,000. That is a saving of RM6,000, or about 6%.

New Reliefs For The Sandwich Generation

Deloitte Global Employer Services Leader Ang Weina said the Budget places particular emphasis on the “sandwich generation”.

Relief for parents or grandparents now covers all caregiving expenses, not only medical costs.

Lifestyle relief expands to cover AI software subscriptions, pet vaccination and neutering, and pet adoption fees at registered shelters.

Sports relief now includes sport shoes, capped at RM300. Postpartum care services are covered up to RM3,000.

No New Taxes, But Higher Collection

Sim noted that no major new taxes were announced.

Tax revenue is expected to grow by RM16.3 billion, or 5.8%, to RM297.1 billion in 2027.

Deloitte attributed this to e-Invoice adoption, broader Sales and Service Tax coverage and stronger compliance and enforcement.

The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from 3.6% of GDP in 2026 to 3.3% in 2027.

Global Services Hub Gets A 5% Rate, SST-GST Debate Continues

The Global Services Hub incentive offers a 5% tax rate for new companies, with incentive periods of up to 30 years.

Deloitte said existing GSH and Principal Hub companies would pay 15% on income up to base income and 5% on income above it. It advised businesses to weigh both rates against the performance requirements.

Deloitte Indirect Tax Leader Tan Eng Yew said the absence of a hybrid SST-GST model suggests the Government needs more time before redesigning the consumption tax.

He said the form of the system matters less than its effectiveness. The key question, he said, is whether it can raise revenue efficiently without cascading costs or undue complexity.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Minimum Wage Up To RM2,000, More Aid For Malaysians

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.