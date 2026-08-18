Three Suspects In RM1.7 Million Genting Highlands Jewellery Heist Still On The Run

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Three men who robbed a goldsmith at Sky Avenue, Genting Highlands of jewellery and gold bars worth nearly RM1.7mil remain at large.

The robbery took place at around 11.40am on Monday (Aug 17) and lasted only about two minutes.

Police have sealed all entry and exit points to the highland resort in an ongoing effort to locate the suspects.

Acting Pahang police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said CCTV footage and early investigations identified three male suspects who arrived at Genting Highlands by car.

The suspects wore caps and face masks and were armed with an axe and a claw hammer, Azry said.

They were seen heading down from Genting Highlands shortly after the robbery.

“The suspects have yet to be arrested. Further investigations are ongoing,” Azry told the New Straits Times.

Police Still Tracking Suspects, Multiple Departments Working Together

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, Pahang CID and Bentong CID are tracking down the suspects based on intelligence gathered so far.

Police launched Ops Tutup around noon, sealing off roads leading in and out of Genting Highlands.

CCTV footage showed the suspects’ vehicle had already passed through a checkpoint before Ops Tutup was launched.

Videos of the robbery’s aftermath circulated rapidly on social media, showing the suspects fleeing through the mall on foot.

Separate clips captured long queues of vehicles building up at Genting Highlands as the roadblocks went into effect.

READ MORE: ‘How Do You Even Escape Genting?’ – Gold Shop Robbery Leaves Many Confused

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