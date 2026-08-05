KLIA Spent Millions Upgrading Its Pick-Up Zone, Now Passengers Are Footing The Bill

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Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) rolled out a string of upgrades to KLIA Terminal 1’s e-hailing pick-up zone yesterday.

A License Plate Recognition system. A Passenger Information Display. Self-service kiosks. Waiting lounges. Marshals on the ground.

All meant to make pick-ups faster and cleaner, and to keep out unauthorised e-hailing vehicles.

But there’s a catch. Every e-hailing vehicle entering the Level 1 pick-up area now pays RM3 to get in.

Vehicles still get 10 minutes at the kerb before penalty charges kick in.

Changes After Speaking With E-Hailing Industry

MAHB says the changes came out of engagement sessions with e-hailing operators, plus the Ministry of Transport and APAD, in line with recommendations from the National Airport Facilitation Working Committee.

That’s the official version. On the ground, reaction has been less measured.

A post titled “KLIA T1 e-hailing area the new RM3 pickup charge” went up in a Facebook group called “Malaysia Airlines.” (a fan-run community page, unaffiliated with the carrier).

The author had noticed the pickup bays changing weeks earlier. Numbers added. Screens installed.

The waiting area, the post says, is a small space next to door 4 – nowhere near enough for the volume of people using it.

It also argues MAHB’s own announcement understated the fee, not making clear it applies for a maximum 10-minute wait.

The bigger sting is the small F&B outlets that have popped up in the area, instead of the space being used for a more comfortable waiting space. The post claimed there have been complaints about food smell drifting through the waiting area.

Then comes the central question: why single out e-hailing? EVs, official airport taxis and limousine services, and general pickups at Level 3 aren’t charged. The post calls it “shameful discrimination and a profiteering racket.”

Credit: Robert Wheatland FB

The Comments Are Going Two Ways

Most commenters agreed with the post.

One argued that fees on high-public-interest facilities should only apply when there’s a genuinely comparable alternative.

Right now, travellers are stuck choosing between the ERL, Grab, personal pickup, or “an inferior bus service” – which makes the RM3 charge “pure opportunistic behaviour,” the commenter said.

Another was blunter, calling MAHB “not fit for purpose.”

One commenter offered a workaround: take the free shuttle to Mitsui Outlet Park and book an e-hailing ride from there instead, since drivers already congregate in the area.

One predicted the fee lands on passengers either way, since drivers and Grab itself “will not absorb this.”

Not everyone was against it, though.

One commenter pointed out that Grab already charges airport pickup surcharges in Vietnam and Indonesia.

In their view, there’s no harm in an airport collecting more if it goes toward better staffing and seating for passengers. Their gripe was that Grab fares from KLIA already feel high compared to other countries, despite lower fuel prices in Malaysia.

Others just wanted logistics answered. One commenter asked whether entering a plate number was mandatory to get picked up at all.

Strip away the individual complaints and one line keeps surfacing across the comments – whether RM3 is a small operational cost, or the first crack in a wider pattern of who gets charged to move through KLIA, and who doesn’t.

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