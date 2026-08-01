First-Time MCA Candidate Beat A Cabinet Minister With One Simple Promise

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John Siow Kong Choon had never won an election before tonight.

He is the Negeri Sembilan MCA Youth chief and a former municipal councillor.

He is not a political heavyweight, does not hold a ministry and does not run a national party.

What he had was one promise.

And he made it every single day of the campaign.

I will always be here for you.

Too Big for Chennah

That promise just beat Anthony Loke — a three-term incumbent, DAP secretary-general, and federal Transport Minister — by 491 votes, according to unofficial results.

Siow’s case was never complicated.

Loke is one of the most important politicians in the country.

He runs a ministry, runs a national party, sits in Cabinet.

And all of that, Siow argued quietly but consistently, means Chennah is never his first priority.

Even MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong made the trip to Pekan Titi during the campaign period to drive the point home — quipping to the crowd that Barisan Nasional (BN) only had Kang Jun — Siow Kong Choon — not kang tao, the Hokkien word for cash handouts.

A minister’s calendar does not belong to his constituency, but a first-time candidate from Pekan Titi’s does.

Born Here, Raised Here, Running Here

The argument landed because Siow made it credible with his own biography.

He was born in Pekan Titi, raised there, and has spent his career serving the community at the local level.

In a village where sixty per cent of residents share his surname, he was not introducing himself — he was reminding people who he already was.

Door-to-door campaigning was not a strategy; it was a homecoming.

Chennah is nearly half Malay, and Siow speaks Malay like a native speaker.

He went into the kampungs, sat with residents, and delivered the same message in their language: I am from here. I will stay here. I will be reachable.

When the Math Finally Caught Up With the Minister

The electoral math helped too; the BN-PN understanding meant conservative and Malay votes consolidated cleanly behind Siow.

The three-cornered split that had protected Loke’s majority in previous cycles — opposition votes divided, DAP holding the centre — collapsed.

Loke’s majority had grown every election: 1,098 in 2013, 1,155 in 2018, 2,200 in 2023.

None of that insulation held tonight.

Siow did not need to outshine Loke on the national stage; he just needed to out-local him on the ground.

A minister cannot promise to be a full-time assemblyman, but a first-time MCA candidate from Pekan Titi can.

Chennah chose the man who promised to stay.

READ MORE: [Unofficial] Anthony Loke Lost By 491 Votes, His Party Won 9 Out Of 11, PKR And Amanah Won 2 Out Of 25

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