[Photos] 50 Years Of Kai Si Hor Fun On Jalan Sultan, One 75-Year-Old Owner, And No Interested Heir In Sight
For 50 years, Ho Wai Ching and her husband ran a shredded chicken rice noodles stall from a pavement in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown — no shopfront, no air-conditioning — until he passed away during COVID-19, leaving her to carry on alone. She is 75 now, and she still shows up every evening.
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Every evening, 75-year-old Ho Wai Ching arrives at her stall on Jalan Sultan, sets up in front of a KK Mart, and begins making kai si hor fun (shredded chicken rice noodles) the same way she has for the past 50 years.
清記 (Cing Kei) — the stall she has run since her husband, Yok Choi Chong, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic — is one of Kuala Lumpur Chinatown area’s most enduring fixtures.
Even through the grief of losing him and the uncertainty of a city under lockdown, she kept the stall going.
Jalan Sultan is not short of competition.
The street is lined with food stalls, each vying for the same hungry crowd passing through one of Kuala Lumpur’s oldest and busiest commercial strips.
Cing Kei has no shopfront, no air-conditioning, and no particular flair for presentation.
It is a pavement stall in front of a convenience store, and yet, it has outlasted most of what surrounds it.
Same Broth, Five Decades
The signature dish is a silky Kai Si Hor Fun, served dry or in soup, topped with fresh prawn wontons and a rich prawn-infused broth.
According to Ho, the hor fun is sourced from Ipoh — a city long regarded as producing Malaysia’s finest rice noodles, a quality attributed to the naturally soft water filtered through its surrounding limestone hills.
Each wonton is hand-wrapped with a whole prawn inside.
The broth, regulars say, has not changed.
Educated Away from the Stall
Ho has two daughters, aged 42 and 38, both of whom are accountants.
She has four grandchildren; none of her children works the stall.
But Ho does not say this with regret.
Like most parents, she wanted her children to have options — and they took them.
Hers is not an uncommon story.
Across Malaysia, family-run hawker stalls and traditional restaurants are quietly disappearing — not from a lack of customers, but from a lack of someone willing to carry the work forward.
The next generation, better educated and with more options, often chooses a different path.
Every Evening, Until It Isn’t
The recipes remain, but the hands that know them do not always follow.
Cing Kei opens daily at 5 pm, except Thursdays, and closes at 10.30 pm.
It has operated that way for decades, through the city’s many reinventions — and through at least one pandemic, during which Ho continued serving.
There is no shortage of customers.
There is, however, a shortage of time.
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