A Get Well Soon From Putrajaya: PM, Dr Wan Azizah Reach Out To Injured Pearly Tan

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Malaysia’s top women’s doubles badminton player, Pearly Tan, received a fruit basket from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, after she was forced to withdraw from the Uber Cup squad due to a recurring back injury.

Tan shared the gesture on her official Instagram page, alongside a “Get Well Soon” card addressed to her personally.

Thank you for this thoughtful gift. Really appreciate.

The 24-year-old had been set to partner M. Thinaah at the Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, running from 24 April to 3 May.

She will be replaced by Chong Jie Yu.

Malaysia’s remaining women’s doubles pairs heading to Denmark are Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah, while the women’s singles lineup features K. Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei.

The team has been drawn in Group B alongside Japan, Turkiye and South Africa.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Truly Sorry’: Pearly Tan Pulls Out Of Uber Cup As Back Injury Returns

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