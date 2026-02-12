We Went To Check Out The “New-New” Maxis Centre At 1 Utama & It’s Perfect For Shopping & Lepak-ing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Okay, I might sound a bit ancient for saying this, but… remember what it felt like walking into a telco store back in the late 2000s?

It genuinely felt like stepping into the future. Back then, technology had this sense of magic. It was cool, full of personality, and even the simplest gadgets could make you wide-eyed, thinking, “Wah, this is next level!”

(Credit: Reddit/Pinterest)

Telco stores weren’t just places to wait in line, pay a bill, or fix issues with your phone line. They were little wonderlands, full of possibilities for how the latest tech could actually improve your life.

But somewhere along the way, that sense of wonder disappeared. Today, most stores feel like service counters — take a number, wait, settle your business, and leave. Boring, right?

Well, that’s all about to change. Maxis is bringing the techno-magic feeling back with its newly redesigned Maxis Centre at 1 Utama shopping mall.

The TRP crew got a first look and a personal tour of the all-new space, and honestly, they’ve absolutely nailed it.

Beyond a Store

From the moment you walk in, Maxis staff greet you with a warm welcome, floating around to help, but not in that “we’re watching your every move” kind of way.

The store is laid out like a chill digital hangout where you can wander and discover new things. Our tour guide shared that Maxis wanted to go “beyond” the usual, with the new retail concept made to be an urban, warm, and welcoming space.

We were also told that the store features a unique modular layout, so the space can evolve as customers’ needs change.

Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Consumer Business Officer of Maxis, says the new Maxis Centre isn’t just meant to be a simple store, but a place where you can see, try, and feel how technology becomes part of everyday life, making staying connected feel effortless and natural.

We want customers to experience how technology fits into their lives, while our integration of digital elements ensures a smooth and convenient visit. This creates a space that is relevant, engaging, and purposeful, reinforcing our focus on fostering meaningful connections. Maxis Chief Consumer Business Officer Loh Keh Jiat.

Beyond Connectivity

The store is organised so that you flow naturally from section to section. It is split into zones where you can explore everything at your own pace. The main zones include:

My Home Zone: Test smart lighting, security cameras, gadgets for your furry friends, like pet feeders, and entertainment setups you could actually use at home. You’ll also find the Kid Zone here, with tablets for kids to browse around and entertain themselves.

My Lifestyle Zone: Includes the Sound Space Zone, where music lovers can easily test speakers at the press of a button. There’s also the Play Zone, where you’ll find gaming consoles (yes, adults can play too), as well as a selection of cases and accessories for your phone.

My Gadgets Zone: Take a closer look and try out the latest gadgets like phones, tablets, and more.

Lepak Zone: Just a place to hang out, recharge, and even juice up your phone. You’ll also find tablets set up there for browsing entertainment content and checking fibre coverage.

One of our favourite features is the Lifestyle Partnership area, where Maxis rotates local and international brands periodically, offering hands-on demos, exclusive deals, and products you didn’t even know you wanted.

On our visit, we spotted pickleball paddles from Fit.co, skincare products from Joi, and lifestyle gadgets designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. So, who knows what they’ll have in-store next.

The experience is designed for all ages. Kids have digital activities to keep them entertained while adults explore solutions, making each visit genuinely stress-free and inclusive.

So, say goodbye to the old “take a number and sit down” store, and step into a “come hang out” chill space instead.

Beyond Service & Support

Of course, all the practical telco stuff is still here, service counters for paying bills, swapping SIMs, and managing accounts. But it’s now fast, seamless, and paperless.

To make the experience even smoother, our tour guide said that customers can book appointments at the centre through the Maxis app, or simply walk in, scan a QR code in-store, and hang out while waiting for their turn.

There are automated self-service kiosks that handle routine tasks, and in-store tablets let you shop online and pick up your purchases immediately at the tech pick-up counters, if you prefer doing things that way.

So whether you want to take your time or settle business quickly, Maxis blends convenience with experiences to create a store that works around how you want to shop.

There are also sections for Hotlink prepaid users, as well as a Business Zone, which provides consultations for commercial connectivity solutions.

And if you’re feeling a little lost or overwhelmed, their staff is always ready to guide you with what you need.

All in all, the new Maxis Centre is the perfect mix of fun, modern practicality, and a touch of nostalgia for anyone wanting to relive the wonder of the early tech days.

If you’re curious about the all-new Maxis Centre, just go check it out for yourself. The store is located on the second floor of the Old Wing at 1 Utama and is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Don’t worry if you’re not a Maxis user—just go and explore. Who knows? It might even make you switch to one 😉.

