A General Kissed A Minister’s Hand, Now Parliament Is Talking About It

An opposition MP says it’s time to end the hand-kissing culture in the military. The deputy minister’s response? “No comment needed.”

A video of Malaysia’s newly appointed Armed Forces chief kissing the Defence Minister’s hand has sparked an unexpected debate in Parliament — about tradition, hierarchy, and where to draw the line.

Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor, an opposition MP and former senior Army officer, raised the issue during a Q&A session in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday.

He wasn’t mincing words.

“I want to remind MINDEF — stop this culture of kissing ministers’ hands. Stop!” he said, referring to the Defence Ministry.

I saw it go viral. A General kissing the minister’s hand — what is this? Kissing your parents’ hands, fine. But the Defence Minister? This isn’t right.

What Happened — And What Was Said

The video in question was from the swearing-in ceremony of General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman as the 24th Chief of the Armed Forces on 3 February.

The event was officiated by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

In Malaysian culture, hand-kissing — or salam — is a common sign of respect, especially toward elders or figures of authority.

But Khlir’s point was clear: when it’s a military chief doing it to a politician, the optics get complicated.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari didn’t engage directly with the criticism.

“That second question doesn’t need an answer,” he said. “Perhaps it’s a reminder for all of us.”

Make of that what you will.

Respect or Subservience?

Not everyone agreed with Khlir.

Government MP Aminolhuda Hassan offered a softer view.

Whether someone kisses a hand or not — that’s up to the individual. But now that it’s been brought up in Parliament, I do feel a bit sorry for the General.

Khlir’s critique touches on something deeper: the relationship between the military and political leadership.

In a professional armed forces, the chain of command is sacred — but so is the principle of civilian oversight without subservience.

Hand-kissing, however culturally rooted, can blur that line.

Is it just a respectful gesture? Or does it send the wrong message about who answers to whom?

A Military Under Scrutiny

The debate comes at a sensitive time for Malaysia’s armed forces, which have been under intense public and institutional scrutiny in recent months.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has expanded its investigation into corruption within the military, resulting in the arrests of several high-ranking officers and civilians.

Malaysia’s former Armed Forces chief, Tan Sri Mohamad Nizam Jaafar, has been arrested as part of a corruption probe involving defence contracts.

Meanwhile, former Army Chief, Tan Sri Mohammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife, Salwani Anuar, were charged with money laundering involving approximately RM2.2 million.

Malaysia’s military was also rocked by the ‘yeye’ culture, which involves covert gatherings where alcohol and intimate activities are prevalent, posing a security risk to the Armed Forces.

The newly appointed Armed Forces chief has pledged a total clean-up of the military amid ongoing controversies, highlighting a commitment to restoring integrity.

Against this backdrop, questions about military culture — including symbolic gestures of deference to political leaders — take on added weight, and while Parliament didn’t settle the debate, at least now people are asking.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

