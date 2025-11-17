Is Your Love Or Hate For Durians Dependent On Your Genetics Or Culture?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Where do you stand on durians? Do you love it or do you hate it? Although the durian is well-loved by Malaysians, there are some who can’t stand the smell of the fruit after all these years. Why is that?

This question was posed by a Twitter user who wondered about the science behind an individual’s aversion to the smell of durians.

The post went viral enough that it caught the attention of Dr Ally Louks, an English literary academic whose thesis is on how certain authors of the past century use smell in literature to indicate social hostilities such as prejudice and exploitation.

According to Louks, a small number of smell preferences are linked to genetic differences. She explained that around 1/5 of people have a gene that makes them sensitive to aldehydes in coriander/cilantro. For this group of people, they wouldn’t like the taste of coriander or cilantro. They likely find coriander/cilantro tasting like soap.

However, Louks said the pungent smell of durian serves as a great example of cultural differences.

She believes those who grew up with the fruit as a delicacy would generally prefer the fruit compared to Westerners who weren’t exposed to the pungent fruit growing up.

Everyone has their individual feelings, but culture impacts overall trends. Durian has a sulphurous aspect that can be challenging to those not used to it. Dr Ally Louks on Twitter

A small number of smell preferences are linked to genetic differences (around 1/5 of people have a gene that makes them sensitive to the aldehydes in coriander/cilantro, for example, which is why it tastes like soap to them), but durian is a great example of cultural differences.… https://t.co/RC2e2GHWnb — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 16, 2025

Is the hypothesis true across the board?

Louks’ hypothesis sounds solid in writing but the real life experience on the ground says something else entirely.

Some users pointed out that they grew up with families who love eating durians but they are the outliers for not being able to enjoy eating the fruit.

A user pointed out to a case of twins where one loved eating durian, and the other sibling simply couldn’t stand it.

Meanwhile, a user felt sad because they used to be able to enjoy eating durians but couldn’t stand the smell now.

People also cannot agree on what a durian smells like. Some say it smells like something is rotten, while another person likened it to the smell of compost.

The durian smell is also disliked by the populations who grew up with it.

Even in that population there are the lovers and the haters.



Cultural is not the answer to this question. — 🌏🇦🇺🪁 🇵🇸Snark. Huntsman defluffer 💉🕷🐀📡📚 (@Smartymarty66) November 16, 2025

I’m a Malaysian and I’m considered odd for not being able to stand durian smell and taste. I still dont understand I cant stand it 😭 — no 🫶🏽 (@0flameprincess0) November 17, 2025

My cousin is a twin, one of them hates durian, almost puke every time she smells them, while the other one eats durian for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Both of them were born and grown in the same house. I'm sure it's a bit more complicated than just genetics and culture 🤣 — Ss – Solana ID 🐐 (@sykr92) November 17, 2025

Is there any specific reason why i can stand durian smells when i was a kid and now i can’t stand near with durian at all (still eat it tho) It is heartbreaking because durian used to be my favourite food 🥲 — ji (@notran633m) November 17, 2025

I'd love your take on the idea that every culture has it's own way of letting food "rot" (fermentation) that is internally seen as a delicacy and absolutely revolting to anyone outside that culture.

Kiviak springs to mind as an example. Some of those smelly French cheeses, too. — Thomas F. Varley (@ThosVarley) November 17, 2025

What I don't get is, as a born&raised SEA, why a lot of western people described durian smell as like a corpse/decayed? I've smelled actual corpses & they didn't smell like durian at all 😅😅😅 — SnowwyStorm☃️ (@RiyuuWaIranai) November 17, 2025

Ngl durians are way overdramatized. They literally just smell like mildly rotten fruit with a hint of sulfur. It's not… Pleasant… But I've smelled things so much less bearable than this. Who the hell gets a gag reflex from something that's as simple as a compost pile?? — CynoSideUp 🥚 (@LiquidEffer) November 17, 2025

