Is Your Love Or Hate For Durians Dependent On Your Genetics Or Culture?

Dr Ally Louks thinks whether or not someone likes the smell of durian depends on the culture a person grew up in, but how true is it?

November 17, 2025
Credit: Malay Mail & Freepik

Where do you stand on durians? Do you love it or do you hate it? Although the durian is well-loved by Malaysians, there are some who can’t stand the smell of the fruit after all these years. Why is that?

This question was posed by a Twitter user who wondered about the science behind an individual’s aversion to the smell of durians.

The post went viral enough that it caught the attention of Dr Ally Louks, an English literary academic whose thesis is on how certain authors of the past century use smell in literature to indicate social hostilities such as prejudice and exploitation.

According to Louks, a small number of smell preferences are linked to genetic differences. She explained that around 1/5 of people have a gene that makes them sensitive to aldehydes in coriander/cilantro. For this group of people, they wouldn’t like the taste of coriander or cilantro. They likely find coriander/cilantro tasting like soap.

However, Louks said the pungent smell of durian serves as a great example of cultural differences.

She believes those who grew up with the fruit as a delicacy would generally prefer the fruit compared to Westerners who weren’t exposed to the pungent fruit growing up.

Everyone has their individual feelings, but culture impacts overall trends. Durian has a sulphurous aspect that can be challenging to those not used to it.

Dr Ally Louks on Twitter

Is the hypothesis true across the board?

Louks’ hypothesis sounds solid in writing but the real life experience on the ground says something else entirely.

Some users pointed out that they grew up with families who love eating durians but they are the outliers for not being able to enjoy eating the fruit.

A user pointed out to a case of twins where one loved eating durian, and the other sibling simply couldn’t stand it.

Meanwhile, a user felt sad because they used to be able to enjoy eating durians but couldn’t stand the smell now.

People also cannot agree on what a durian smells like. Some say it smells like something is rotten, while another person likened it to the smell of compost.

