[Watch] Malaysia’s Bartenders Are Getting A Virtual Reality Upgrade (And It’s Actually Pretty Cool)

Picture this: You’re a bartender in Kuala Lumpur, and instead of just watching someone demonstrate the perfect beer pour for the hundredth time, you’re strapping on a VR headset and literally stepping into a digital bar where you can practice without wasting a drop of actual beer.

Welcome to 2025, where even your local bartender is getting trained like they’re piloting a spaceship.

Heineken Malaysia just kicked off their annual Star Academy program, and this year, it’s gone full sci-fi with virtual reality training.

It’s part of their mission to turn Malaysia’s bartenders into world-class drink slingers – and honestly, the results speak for themselves.

From KL to Global Glory

Here’s the thing that makes this story actually interesting: Malaysian bartenders are quietly dominating on the world stage.

Two guys from local bars have already won global bartending championships – Eddy Jay Jaimin from The Beer Factory and Jason Dennis Dcruz from Rockafellers.

These aren’t just feel-good local stories; these are Malaysians beating bartenders from New York, London, and Amsterdam at their own game.

Kent Chua, the founder of The Beer Factory, says Star Academy takes its bartenders beyond routine, making them more confident and proud of their craft.

In a tough industry, that pride sets them apart.

Restaurateur Leslie Gomez from Olive Tree Group puts it simply: “Star Academy has truly raised the bar for our team. Our bartenders are now more confident, precise, and passionate about delivering the perfect serve every time.”

Inside the VR training simulation, bartenders practice the perfect beer pour using virtual reality controllers to master the precise angle and timing needed for the ideal foam head. (Pix: Star Academy Heineken Malaysia)

The VR Revolution Nobody Asked For (But Actually Works)

The new VR training – dubbed “Tap Into The Future” because corporate naming never sleeps – isn’t just a gimmick.

Bartenders can practice pouring techniques, learn about different beers, and handle tricky customer scenarios without the pressure of real customers breathing down their necks or wasting expensive inventory.

Think of it as flight simulator training, but for people who serve drinks instead of flying planes.

The multisensory experience engages sight, touch, and sound to help bartenders remember techniques better.

It’s gamified learning that makes the whole process less like work and more like, well, a game.

The high-tech headset allows bartenders to learn and practice without spilling real drinks, helping them improve their skills while saving money on wasted beer – all part of turning Malaysia’s bartenders into world champions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

More Than Just Perfect Pours

Since 2018, the program has trained over 11,000 bartenders across Malaysia.

This year, they’re aiming for 1,300 more across six states.

However, this isn’t just about creating better drinks – it’s about elevating Malaysia’s entire hospitality sector.

“We believe that excellence in service begins with investing in people,” says Martijn van Keulen, Heineken Malaysia’s Managing Director.

In an industry where staff turnover is brutal and training budgets are tight, having a major corporation invest in upskilling workers is actually pretty significant.

