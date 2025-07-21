WhatsApp Hack And Midnight Break-In Attempt Rock Kuala Lumpur Airbnb Stay

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a simple one-night family getaway in Kuala Lumpur turned into a digital security nightmare and a potential break-in attempt, leaving Malaysian social media buzzing with safety warnings.

A Malaysian woman shared her harrowing experience on Facebook after staying at an Airbnb unit in Kuala Lumpur on 14 July, detailing a series of suspicious incidents that began the moment her family checked in.

The trouble started immediately after the family made contact with their accommodation’s key handler through WhatsApp.

Within seconds of her husband sending a simple “Hi” message, his WhatsApp account was mysteriously logged out and subsequently banned for alleged “spam violations.”

“We thought it was just a technical glitch at first,” the woman explained in her post.

But the situation quickly escalated when she received official-looking messages claiming her account would be permanently suspended unless she verified her identity through a suspicious link.

The family later discovered that the foreign worker who had delivered their room key had WhatsApp Web logged into his phone—a detail that would prove crucial to understanding how their account was compromised.

Uninvited Visitor And 2:30 AM Wake-Up Call

Later that evening, as the family prepared to go out, a foreign worker unexpectedly entered their room using a key, claiming he was there to “deliver towels.”

When questioned, the man lingered outside their door instead of leaving immediately, only departing after the family confronted him directly.

Concerned about security and unable to properly barricade their outward-opening door, the woman placed a glass cup against it as a makeshift alarm system before going to sleep.

At 2:30 AM, the sound of shattering glass jolted the family awake.

They rushed out to find someone attempting to unlock their door from the outside.

A tense standoff ensued, with the family’s father trying to open the door while an unknown person on the other side desperately tried to keep it locked.

The family heard two distinct door-closing sounds during the intruder’s escape, suggesting the person had access to a nearby unit with a similar double-door structure.

Strangely, when family members pursued the intruder, they found the elevator hadn’t moved and the stairwell was empty.

Police Response and Digital Recovery

The family immediately contacted police, who responded quickly and assisted with the incident.

In an odd twist, the woman’s WhatsApp account mysteriously regained access about an hour after filing the police report—the same account that had been “permanently banned” earlier.

When confronted about the WhatsApp issue, the foreign worker who had delivered the keys gave conflicting explanations and abruptly left the scene when the family mentioned involving the police.

The incident has led to widespread discussion on Malaysian social media about Airbnb safety, with many users expressing concerns about booking short-term accommodations.

The woman concluded her post with a warning: “Everyone needs to be extra careful when booking homestays in the future.”

