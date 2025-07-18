Siblings Found By Roadside In Seremban 2 Reunited With Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two young children who were found by themselves at the roadside near Garden Avenue, Seremban 2, have been reunited with their parents at the Seremban 2 police station.

In the viral video, the younger sibling hugged the older sibling, believed to be six years old, while they sat on the road shoulder.

The video claimed the siblings were abandoned by their parents and a milk bottle was seen nearby.

According to Harian Metro, the parents did not abandon their children. It’s believed the older sister took her younger sibling out of the house while their dad was asleep and their mum was at work.

Seremban police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed that the parents have come to collect their children.

The police reminded parents to make sure the doors at home are locked and to monitor young children closely.

