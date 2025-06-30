Guinness Is Literally Hiring A “Chief Pint Officer” And The Job Perks Are Insane

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Here’s the real deal: Guinness wants a quality ambassador who can spot the perfect pint from across a crowded bar and uphold their legendary standards.

We’re talking about that flawless pour with the creamy head that passes their “Tilt Test” – you know, when you can tilt the glass a few degrees and the foam stays put like it’s glued there.

The job perks are absolutely bonkers:

All-expenses-paid trip to Dublin, Ireland (hello, Guinness Storehouse!)

Monthly supply of Guinness products (yes, really)

VIP invites to selected Guinness events throughout the year

RM100 credit at Arthur’s Storehouse (Guinness flagship outlet)

Exclusive birthday celebration worth RM888

Perfect pours in action: Aspiring Chief Pint Officers demonstrate the art of Guinness draught mastery, showcasing the precision and passion required for Malaysia’s most coveted beer ambassador role. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

How to Score This Dream Job

Forget your typical resume and cover letter. This application process is way cooler:

Hunt for the perfect pint at bars across Malaysia Test it with the tilt – gently tilt it a few degrees and see if that foam stays put Snap and share – post it on your Instagram stories with #GuinnessTiltMY and tag @GuinnessMY Repeat until you’re winning – the top 20 applicants with the most valid entries make it to the exclusive Guinness Leadership Programme

Think of it as Pokémon Go, but for beer enthusiasts with actual career development.

Behind every perfect Guinness pint lies precision, pride, and ritual – qualities Guinness Malaysia is seeking in their first-ever Chief Pint Officer through this nationwide talent hunt. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

But Wait, There’s More – You Actually Get Trained

This isn’t just about posting pics. The top 20 pint-hunters enter an exclusive Guinness Leadership Programme where you’ll:

Master the 7Cs of the Perfect Pour (Cleanliness, Coldness, Craft, Confidence, and more)

(Cleanliness, Coldness, Craft, Confidence, and more) Learn draught craft excellence from the pros

from the pros Gain in-depth product knowledge about Guinness

Join a community of Guinness fans and future pint ambassadors

After the programme, finalists compete in a final challenge to determine Malaysia’s very first Chief Pint Officer.

This is basically a beer sommelier certification disguised as the coolest contest ever.

Thumbs up for the perfect pint – when expertise meets enthusiasm in Malaysia’s coolest job hunt at the campaign’s launch in Powerplant, Old Klang Road. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Getting Some Help Along the Way

Guinness isn’t leaving you hanging.

They’re hosting “CPO Open Days” at 25 bars nationwide where trained brand ambassadors will teach you the six-step Guinness pour and how to identify pints that pass the Tilt Test.

Can’t make it out? No worries – grab a Guinness Draught in a Can, pour it into a clear glass at home (no coffee mugs, people!), and practice your tilt game there.

The fine print: You’ve got to be non-Muslim, 21 or older, and applications close on 31 July. They’ll update the leaderboard every Monday on their Instagram, so you can track if you’re crushing it or need to step up your pint game.

From Beer Drinker to Quality Ambassador: Why This Goes Beyond Marketing

Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager – Wheat Beer, Stout & Diageo Brands at Guinness Malaysia nailed it: “This campaign isn’t just about beer — it’s about the pride, precision, and ritual behind every perfectly poured pint.”

Through the search for our very first Chief Pint Officer, we’re not just celebrating Guinness’ iconic draught heritage – we’re inviting more people to experience the craft behind every pint. It’s about setting new standards, championing great pours and turning each pint into a point of pride.

Translation?

They’re turning beer appreciation into both an art form and a legitimate skill set.

Whether you’re a Guinness veteran or someone who’s still figuring out what makes a great pint actually great, this is your chance to become a certified quality ambassador.

