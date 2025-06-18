MG Motor Malaysia Drives Value This Mid-Year With Irresistible Offers On MG5 And MG4

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MG Motor Malaysia is putting the spotlight on smart car ownership this mid-year with compelling offers on two of its most talked about models, the stylish MG5 sedan and the all-electric MG4. Designed to deliver more value for every ringgit,

MG’s current offerings reflect its commitment to make quality, design, and driving enjoyment more accessible to Malaysians.

The MG5, the largest B-segment sedan in its class is now available from RM86,900, a RM7,000 saving from its original MSRP of RM93,900. With its sleek silhouette, spacious cabin, and refined ride, the MG5 is crafted for those who seek everyday practicality without compromising on aesthetics or comfort.

Meanwhile, for Malaysians considering the switch to electric, the award-winning MG4 remains a popular choice. Through the “Drive Now, Pay Later” campaign, MG is making EV ownership more accessible than ever offering up to 12 months free instalments for the MG4 Lux and up to 8 months for the MG4 Standard. This initiative gives customers a head start on their electric journey, ensuring a smoother transition into EV ownership with added peace of mind. Terms and conditions apply.

With striking design, advanced technology, and the unmistakable British driving feel, MG’s latest offers make it the perfect time to step into the driver’s seat. The brand remains committed to making exceptional vehicles more attainable, without compromising on safety, innovation, or the joy of driving.

MG Motor Malaysia invites all Malaysians to experience the thrill of MG vehicles firsthand at any authorised showroom nationwide. This weekend, test drive the MG5 or MG4 and be among the first to experience the much-anticipated MGS5 EV SUV, now available for test drives as it debuts on Malaysian roads.

For more information and to locate your nearest showroom, visit https://www.mgmalaysia.com/find-a-dealer.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.