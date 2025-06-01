Can Chia-Soh Make History? Malaysian Stars Chase Unprecedented Fourth Consecutive Final After Singapore Open Triumph

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fresh off their electrifying Singapore Open victory, Malaysian badminton sensations Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are on the brink of something extraordinary.

Having reached three finals in three weeks – including today’s triumph – the world number three pair are now eyeing what could be a historic feat at next week’s Indonesian Open: four finals in four consecutive weeks, a rare achievement in modern badminton’s gruelling calendar.

Their recent run reads like a rollercoaster of emotions.

After claiming the Thailand Open and Asian Championships titles, they fell to fellow Malaysians Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in last week’s Malaysia Masters final.

But rather than letting that defeat derail them, they bounced back spectacularly in Singapore, fighting from a set down to defeat Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae (15-21, 21-18, 21-19) and end Malaysia’s 17-year wait for a Singapore Open men’s doubles title.

Battle Against Time: Can Tired Bodies Match Fighting Spirit?

Despite visible fatigue from their marathon run of tournaments, Chia and Soh’s momentum seems unstoppable.

“Physical tiredness is there, but what’s most important is focusing on the court,” Chia admitted during post-match commentary after their Singapore victory.

At the same time, Soh emphasised their point-by-point mentality, which has been key to their success in the World Tour Super 750 event.

As they head to Jakarta for the Indonesian Open, the badminton world watches with bated breath.

Jakarta Beckons: The Quest for History

Can the double bronze medalist at the Olympic Games, recently named Malaysian Sportsmen of the Year, maintain this blistering pace?

The prospect of reaching four consecutive finals – let alone winning them – would be a remarkable achievement in professional badminton, where physical recovery between tournaments is as crucial as skill itself.

The USD74,000 (RM314,980) prize from their Singapore triumph might be in the bank, but history beckons in Indonesia’s World Tour Super 1000 event.

With their current form and the confidence of three finals (two titles) in three weeks behind them, Chia and Soh might just be on the verge of writing another chapter in badminton’s history books.

