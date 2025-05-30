[Watch] Tourist Fined More Than RM600 For Eating Durian In Hotel, Warns Others: Don’t Make The Same Mistake

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese tourist visiting Singapore was fined SGD200 (approximately RM658) in cleaning fees for eating durian in her hotel room.

She shared her experience on Xiaohongshu to warn others against making the same mistake.

Here’s what happened: She was staying at a four-star hotel on Orchard Road in Singapore.

The next day, she bought a box of durian and fruits from the market.

Since there was nowhere to eat at the market, she and her friend brought it back to the hotel.

She said, “The durian was well-packed when we bought it, and even the taxi driver didn’t say anything.”

When Durian Meets Hotel AC

After eating, they stored the leftover durian in the hotel refrigerator.

To their surprise, when they returned to their room, a letter was at the door stating a fine of 200 Singapore dollars because the room had a durian smell and required deep cleaning.

The woman was extremely shocked and immediately searched online to see if others had experienced similar situations.

She discovered that many people had, with some hotels even charging up to SGD500!

She immediately called the hotel to apologise, explaining that it was her first time in Singapore and she wasn’t aware of this rule, hoping for some leniency.

However, the hotel responded: “The durian smell travels through the air conditioning system to other rooms, making them unusable for several days, so we must charge a cleaning fee.”

Social Media Divided Over Tourist’s Durian Dilemma

She ended up paying the fine and asked the hotel to dispose of the remaining durian.

Not everyone in China regularly eats durian, so I really didn’t know the smell would be so strong.

Her video of this experience went viral on social media, sparking heated discussions.

Some defended her, saying, “The hotel didn’t clearly display the rules; where did this regulation come from?”

Others warned, “Most Southeast Asian hotels ban durian, and you can’t even bring it on the MRT or buses!” and “You really need to do your research before travelling abroad!”

In similar cases from 2023, another Chinese tourist was fined SGD500 at a different Singapore hotel for the same violation, highlighting how common these incidents are becoming.

That same year, a Malaysian artist was fined RM1,000 for the same offence.

Malaysia’s Hotels Echo Singapore’s Strict Durian Policies

While this incident occurred in Singapore, it is a crucial reminder for both Malaysians and tourists visiting Malaysia, as similar rules apply throughout both countries.

Most Malaysian hotels, like their Singaporean counterparts, strictly prohibit the consumption of durian on their premises, although the fines for doing so may vary.

This is particularly relevant now, as we approach the peak durian season in Malaysia.

Many hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Melaka, have clear “No Durian” policies, often displayed alongside other prohibited items, including smoking and pets.

It’s important to note that durian isn’t the only fruit prohibited.

As commonly shown in hotel signage, several other aromatic fruits are also banned:

Jackfruit – Known for its strong, sweet aroma

Cempedak – A close relative of jackfruit with an equally potent smell

Mangosteen – Though less pungent, its purple rind can stain hotel furnishings

Parts of this story have been sourced from 8world.

