[Watch] [Photos] Your Childhood Toys Just Got A Grown-Up Makeover

Walking into The Exchange TRX right now feels like stepping into a LEGO wonderland with a grown-up twist.

The retail destination has partnered with both LEGO and IKEA to showcase how these beloved bricks can seamlessly integrate into modern home settings.

As visitors step into this reimagined LEGO world, they’re greeted by an elegant “ADULTS WELCOME” sign, setting the tone for a sophisticated experience that proves LEGO isn’t just for kids anymore.

The absolute showstopper? An enchanting ceiling installation featuring cascading LEGO hearts and bricks in shades of pink and red, creating a romantic chandelier effect that stops visitors in their tracks.

Below this stunning display, a bold red LEGO “LOVE” sculpture sits surrounded by meticulously crafted LEGO roses in a clear vase, perfectly embodying how LEGO can transition from playroom to sophisticated home décor.

Adding to the magical atmosphere, Rome’s Trevi Fountain, Paris’s Eiffel Tower and Agra’s Taj Mahal LEGO build stand proudly nearby, completing this sophisticated showcase of LEGO’s versatility in home styling.

But this is just the beginning – venture further inside and you’ll discover a world where imagination knows no bounds, with countless more surprises and interactive experiences waiting to be explored.

LEGO Home: Where Art Meets Play in Sophisticated Display

A journey through this creative wonderland begins in the living room, where reimagined chess tables showcase LEGO’s playful spirit, with custom pieces breathing fresh life into the timeless game.

Meanwhile, a striking red London phone booth stands as a delightful architectural surprise.

The space’s centrepiece features a stunning LEGO artwork, where vibrant pink cherry blossoms cascade across a geometric white backdrop.

Their delicate arrangement in a graceful blue vase creates a mesmerising display of colour and technique.

Comfortable seating adorned with patterned cushions provides the perfect vantage point for admiring the intricate details, as orange accents and subtle purple touches add depth against the textured background.

In the Preschool Room, young minds flourish as little engineers craft their first railway masterpieces with LEGO DUPLO trains, learning spatial concepts through colourful track configurations.

Throughout the space, every thoughtfully curated corner demonstrates how LEGO transcends its traditional role, evolving from simple building blocks into sophisticated expressions of creativity that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with playful elements.

Where Pop Culture Meets Fine Art

Venturing deeper into The Exchange TRX’s LEGO wonderland reveals a sophisticated playroom where dramatic black walls serve as the perfect backdrop for illuminated display cases housing extraordinary LEGO masterpieces, from Star Wars spaceships to a golden dinosaur skeleton.

The lighting design is striking, with sleek ceiling beams and strategic spotlighting that brings each display piece to life, while three large monitor screens and backlit Star Wars artworks add a dynamic, cinematic quality to the space.

The technical precision is showcased through an impressive gathering of LEGO minifigures and detailed spacecraft builds, demonstrating LEGO’s versatility as an artistic medium.

The room’s design cleverly incorporates comfortable orange loungers, providing perfect vantage points to appreciate the detailed LEGO artistry.

It’s a space that transforms the concept of a playroom into a sophisticated gallery of imagination.

Play Well, Live Well: LEGO’s Cultural Renaissance

In the dedicated girls’ room, an enchanting display showcases a collection of pastel-colored LEGO townhouses arranged on pristine white shelving against a warm coral-pink wall, creating a perfectly feminine aesthetic.

A detailed LEGO café scene within this space steals the spotlight with its delicate green awnings, butterfly accents, and miniature figures, demonstrating how these beloved bricks can create sophisticated, feminine designs.

Against vibrant blue walls, the 2K DRIVE Free Play zone features modern gaming stations where players can immerse themselves in racing adventures.

Throughout the broader venue, impressive displays feature Formula 1 LEGO cars, illuminated Marvel creations, and whimsical robot artwork that captures visitors’ imagination.

Contemporary design elements, including wooden accents and strategic lighting, create an atmosphere that is both elevated and appealing to children and adults.

From every angle, this creative wonderland showcases how LEGO has evolved beyond simple toys to become a sophisticated medium for imagination and expression.

From Artisanal Builds to VR Gaming

The Make & Take Activities offer visitors the opportunity to create their own LEGO Wildlife Panda & Flamingo builds, with specific session capacities.

During weekdays (29-30 May, 3-6 June 2025), sessions run five times daily (12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm) with 6 participants per session.

Weekend and public holiday sessions (31 May, 1, 2, 7, 8 June 2025) offer eight daily slots (11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm) with increased capacity of 10 participants per session.

TRX Members receive exclusive access to special Wildlife Flower & Fish building sessions at 1pm and 5pm daily, with 10 participants per session.

Character appearances are precisely scheduled throughout the day.

Bluey & Bingo Characters make appearances four times daily (11-11:30am, 1-1:30pm, 3-3:30pm, 5-5:30pm), while the LEGO Space Benny Mascot appears from 7-7:30pm on select dates (31 May, 1, 2, 7, and 8 June 2025).

Exclusive Promotions and Rewards

The exhibition offers multiple ways for visitors to take home exclusive merchandise. By sharing photos with hashtags #MYLEGOHOME and #LEGOMY, visitors can redeem a limited edition LEGO Sticker Pack.

Photos taken in the Girl’s Room earn participants a RM10 voucher and custom frame prints at the printing booth.

LEGO enthusiasts can also collect an exclusive LEGO Home Décor stamp at the LEGO Selling Area with their LEGO passport.

Weekend visitors (31 May, 1, 7, and 8 June 2025) have the chance to receive exclusive LEGO polybags by sharing their home decor inspirations.

The grand prize contest invites creative submissions of home decor ideas using LEGO bricks, with five winners receiving the exclusive 21037 LEGO House (only available in Denmark) and a red LEGO ceramic mug.

IKEA Partnership and Future Locations

The journey doesn’t end at TRX, which runs until 8 June – LEGO enthusiasts can continue their experience at IKEA locations across Malaysia, with special BYGGLEK storage solutions and limited-edition accessories available for purchase.

The exhibition will travel to IKEA Damansara (10-22 June), IKEA Batu Kawan (30 June – 14 July), and IKEA Tebrau (21 July – 24 August), where fans can explore curated display-worthy LEGO sets styled into real-life room setups. All IKEA locations will be open from 10am to 10pm daily.

“At IKEA, our vision has always been to create a better everyday life for the many people,” says Malcolm Pruys, Retail Director, IKEA Malaysia.

This partnership with the LEGO Group brings that vision to life in a truly joyful way.

“It’s about making your passions part of your living space,” adds Ágnes Molnár, Marketing Director of Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail, The LEGO Group.

At The LEGO Group, we believe that creativity transcends all areas of our lives and is a powerful way to express ourselves. We’re excited to showcase how LEGO sets offer limitless possibilities. They are more than just a tool for play, but also as design elements that bring beauty, meaning, and personality into our living spaces.

Experience this unique fusion of play and design at the Central Exchange, Ground Floor of The Exchange TRX, open daily from 10am to 10pm.

For more information and updates, visit the LEGO Malaysia website.

