Battery Giant Unveils Colour-Alert Tech To Combat Child Safety Risks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Energizer has launched coin batteries in Malaysia in a first-of-its-kind innovation for household safety.

The coin batteries turn blue when exposed to saliva, providing an immediate visual warning if a child puts them in their mouth.

The technology comes as part of a three-tier safety system, responding to growing concerns about the risks of battery ingestion in homes.

Energizer is the first brand in the world to introduce child-resistant packaging for its coin-cell lithium batteries, featuring a triple-layer child safety system designed to offer extra protection against everyday risks, said Diane Lee, Business Director, Malaysia & Singapore, Energizer Holdings Inc.

Our innovation includes the world’s first colour alert technology, designed to help caregivers identify potential ingestion and seek urgent medical attention.

Lee emphasised the company’s broader commitment to safety standards: “As an industry leader, we want to advocate for stronger safety standards in battery designs.

By continuously improving safety features for its products, we will continue to lead discussions on preventing household accidents and protecting children.

From Energizer Malaysia, Carmen Lai, Finance Associate Manager; Law Cheak Ying, Customer Supply Chain Senior Manager; Thean Ong Kee, Traditional Trade Channel Director; Diane Lee, Business Director (Malaysia & Singapore); Alvin Cheah, Modern Trade Channel Director; Aaron Ang, Senior Brand Manager (Malaysia & Singapore); and Bawani, Human Resource Manager (Malaysia & Singapore), officiating the launch of “Know the Risks, Protect Your Kids,” campaign, unveiling the world’s first coin-cell lithium batteries with a 3-in-1 Child Shield™ safety system. (Pix: Energizer)

Medical Experts and Parents Share Real-World Safety Insights

At a recent launch event in Sunway Pyramid, a panel discussion brought together medical expertise and parental experience, featuring Dr. Wong Yee Ming from Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil alongside parents Diyana Hashim, Pauline Tan, and Chelsea Ng.

The discussion focused on real-world challenges of preventing battery ingestion and managing emergencies.

Many household hazards are hidden in plain sight, making it crucial to raise awareness of potential risks for children, Dr. Wong emphasised.

Small objects, such as coin lithium batteries, can cause serious harm if swallowed. Preventing such incidents should be a priority, and simple measures, such as storing hazardous items out of reach and choosing child-safe products, can make a significant difference.

Enhanced Safety Features Meet Nationwide Awareness Drive

The new batteries feature child-resistant packaging and a non-toxic bitter coating, alongside the colour-alert technology.

According to recent case reports in Malaysia, battery ingestion cases often face delayed diagnosis due to vague or absent initial symptoms, making such safety features particularly relevant.

The safety-enhanced coin batteries are now available in Malaysian stores in three sizes (2032, 2025, and 2016).

The launch coincides with a broader “Know the Risks, Protect Your Kids” awareness campaign, bringing together medical professionals and parents to discuss household safety measures.

The initiative aims to address the often-overlooked dangers of small batteries in common household devices.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.