Monkey Hitches A Ride On A Car- On Its Way To “Balik Kampung”

Just like human beings, animals also travel from one place to another with their own ways based on their capabilities.

As we all know, cats travel by walking, birds travel by flying, and fishes travel by swimming.

It is normal for these animals to use their specific body parts to move in their respective environments. But sometimes, animals surprise us with unusual choices of transportation.

Just like recently, a monkey was caught on camera hitching a ride in the most surprising way, by sitting comfortably on a moving car.

Judging by the camera position of the recording, this unusual monkey behaviour was believed to be recorded by the passenger of the moving car.

In the video posted through @imsal_72 Tiktok account, the monkey was seemingly enjoying its ride and was seen swaying its body quite vigorously, looking like it was dancing.

As usual, viewers took to the comment section to have a say, with some being amused by the monkey’s unexpected ride while others questioned whether it was appropriate to film rather than help the monkey.

The Tiktok account owner however clarified that they had tried stopping the car a few times to allow the monkey to hop off, but it seemed like it was enjoying the ride so much and did not want to get off.

The video owner stated that they resolved the issue by driving to Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Fire and Rescue Station to let firefighters deal with the monkey.

Nevertheless, most netizens found the encounter funny and joked that the monkey was dancing happily because it had the chance to return to its hometown for Hari Raya.

However, don’t be fooled by the monkey’s cute appearance because this species can get aggressive if they feel threatened or hungry.

This species has been making their way to the cities and there have been numerous reported cases of monkeys causing disturbances in residential areas, leading to property damage and attacking humans.

Why monkeys come to the city

According to wildlifesos, these primates originally had to hunt their food in the wild but in human populated areas, they no longer need to walk the extra miles to find food. Why are they in human populated areas? Deforestation is one of the factors.

In cities, monkeys can easily raid garbage bins and rely on being fed by humans, no extra effort needed. And honestly, who doens’t want that?

Moreover, another factor contributing to the growing primate population in urban areas is the absence of a natural predator such as tigers, large phytons, eagles, crocodiles and you name it.

They don’t have to worry about these predators living in cities.

What has led to this?

Monkeys are no longer just residents of forests, they have become city inhabitants. However these primates are not migrating to urban areas by choice.

They are forced to do so as a result of deforestations caused by humans, which has led to the loss of natural food sources and places to stay.

With their habitats becoming smaller, these monkeys have no choice but to adapt to city life and rely on human populated areas for survival.

Looks like we will be seeing more monkeys catching rides on cars in the city after this.

