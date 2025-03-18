RTM News Anchor Says Slapping Incident Is Absurd – ‘Feel Free to Eat in Front of Me During Ramadan’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following the controversial incident where a Malaysian Chinese young man was slapped for eating, RTM Chinese news anchor Rasyidah Abu Johan emphasizes that “fasting is a test for oneself, not for testing others” and assures non-Muslims they shouldn’t feel uncomfortable during the fasting month.

In her Facebook post, she mentioned that during Ramadan, she often encounters Chinese friends who are afraid to eat in front of her, which puzzles her.

If you’re worried about affecting me, it’s almost like underestimating my willpower. My faith won’t be defeated just because you eat in front of me!

She humorously added that she has been “practising” fasting since she was 5 years old, and she could persist even when her friends drank syrup in front of her during primary school.

Rasyidah also included a photo of herself with “Merry the Sheep,” humorously noting that seeing Merry during fasting makes her think of lamb chops, but she wouldn’t slap it.



Breaking Barriers: Malaysia’s Mandarin-Speaking Muslim Anchor Champions Tolerance

Rasyidah – the first Malay reporter in RTM who does her broadcasts in Mandarin – further explained that while she understands and appreciates others’ respect by avoiding eating in front of Muslims, there’s no need to be overly cautious if it makes them uncomfortable.

Regarding the slapping incident, Rasyidah acknowledged that she had heard of cases where people who were fasting forbade eating in public.

However, she emphasized that such behaviour should not be rationalized, let alone resort to violence.

Seeing a Chinese man being slapped for eating in public is truly absurd. Even if the person eating was Muslim, it could be discussed privately. If they still won’t comply, report to relevant authorities instead of resorting to violence. There’s really no need to put others down to elevate yourself.

Her comments received widespread support from the public, who agreed that the true meaning of fasting lies in self-discipline and tolerance, not forcing others to comply.

Many praised Rasyidah’s rational attitude, believing her statement helped promote social harmony.

