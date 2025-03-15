Urgent: Search Underway For Missing Mother In Johor Bahru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Authorities and family members are urgently seeking public assistance in locating a woman who went missing from her home in Seri Alam on Thursday afternoon (13 March).

The woman, who has not been identified by name, reportedly left her residence after leaving behind what family members described as a suicide note.

She was last contacted around 4:50 PM before communications ceased.

According to her family, the missing woman is travelling in a silver Honda City with license plate number JMJ3366.

“We are extremely concerned for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information to come forward immediately,” said the family representative.

Members of the public who may have seen the vehicle or have any information regarding the woman’s whereabouts are asked to contact the family directly at 011-14789600.

READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Boy Found 30 Kilometers from Home After 18 Hours Missing

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.