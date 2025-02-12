[Watch] Drunken Brawl Near Checkpoint Ends In Bloody Cleaver Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A violent altercation near the Malaysia-Singapore border crossing left one man with severe head injuries after being attacked with a meat cleaver on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 2:52 PM along the pedestrian walkway connecting Johor Bahru’s city centre to the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) customs complex, drawing crowds of onlookers who later shared graphic footage of the aftermath on social media.

Police confirmed the arrest of a 45-year-old blacksmith who allegedly attacked a 43-year-old Malaysian national.

Both men were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“Initial investigations revealed both parties were under the influence of alcohol when the confrontation occurred,” said Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine use.

Drug, Violence Charges Loom for Checkpoint Attacker

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious head wounds, where he remains under observation. Police recovered the weapon at the scene.

The suspect, who has a prior record of substance abuse, now faces multiple charges.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years’ imprisonment, along with possible fines and whipping.

Additional drug-related charges could add another two years and fines up to RM5,000.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.