Suspected Death During Childbirth, Foreign Woman And Baby Found Abandoned By Roadside

A tragic discovery was made in Kulai, Johor, on Tuesday morning (7 January) when the bodies of a woman and her newborn baby were found abandoned by a roadside in Jalan Impiana 5, Taman Impiana.

The woman, believed to be Indonesian, was found cradling her male infant, who was still attached to the umbilical cord.

The discovery was made by an office worker around 8 AM, who immediately alerted authorities.

Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed both were deceased.

No Signs of Violence; Investigation Underway

Kulai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee confirmed that police received information about the incident from the public at 8:15 AM.

Acting on the information, a team of officers from Kulai and the forensics unit from Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) was dispatched to the location, where they found a woman lying by the roadside with a male infant whose umbilical cord was still attached.

Medical officers who arrived at the scene confirmed that both individuals were deceased.

Initial observations suggest no visible signs of injury on the woman’s body.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

