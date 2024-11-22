Man’s Sharp Eye Turns RM100K Rundown House In Rawang Into RM358K Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite a decade of ridicule and his wife’s scepticism, a man’s unwavering faith in his vision has transformed a decrepit house into a modern sanctuary worth more than triple its purchase price.

“For ten years, he endured the wilderness,” says Fad Nasir, a contractor who shared the remarkable transformation on TikTok.

The homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, saved RM100,000 while weathering constant criticism for not owning a property.

In a bold move, the man purchased the abandoned property in Rawang, Selangor – sight unseen by his wife – at half its market value.

The house, overtaken by nature and structural decay, became his canvas for redemption.

The house appeared abandoned, was overgrown with weeds, and had extensive interior damage—factors that enabled the purchase at 50 per cent below market value. (Pix: TikTok/Fad Nasir)

Renovation Transforms More Than Just Property

Investing an additional RM89,000, he commissioned a complete renovation to transform the property from its RM100,000 purchase price to a stunning RM358,000 valuation.

Nasir notes that every room was restored with purpose and modern dignity.

The five-month metamorphosis included contemporary white themes, expanded living spaces, and additional rooms – proving that faith, when paired with action, can move mountains – or, in this case, transform houses. (Pix: TikTok/Fad Nasir)

The renovation series went viral on TikTok, resonating deeply with Malaysians amid the ongoing housing affordability crisis.

With property prices continuing to outpace wage growth, home ownership remains an elusive dream for many young Malaysians.

At the same time, existing homeowners struggle with mounting monthly instalments in an era of rising interest rates.

