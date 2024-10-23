Family Member Among 13 Arrested In Tycoon Kidnapping In Johor Bahru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have arrested 13 suspects, including a relative of the victim, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 59-year-old businessman earlier this month.

Johor Police Chief Comm Datuk M. Kumar revealed that the arrests were made during a series of operations across the state, potentially uncovering what appears to be a complex case involving family conflict.

The arrests, involving individuals aged between 23 and 58, included eight local men, two foreign men, two local women, and one foreign woman.

The inclusion of a family member among the suspects adds a layer of intrigue to what was initially reported as a straightforward kidnapping case.

Ransom Claims Under Investigation by Special Task Force

The businessman was allegedly abducted on 13 October while waiting for an e-hailing service to the airport.

Local media reports suggested that a RM20 million ransom was paid for his release, though authorities have not confirmed this detail.

“We are still investigating the ransom claims,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference, urging the public to avoid speculation that could hamper ongoing investigations.

A special task force comprising state and federal criminal investigation departments led the operation, which also resulted in the seizure of mobile phones and ATM cards as evidence.

Suspects Held as Investigation Continues; More Arrests Possible

Ten suspects will remain in custody until next Tuesday (29 October), while remand applications for the remaining three will be processed tomorrow.

According to police, four of those arrested have previous criminal records.

The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries during the incident, which lasted several hours before his release on the same day.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests.

