From Dough To Drapes: Will Fashion Finally Fit Alice Chang?

Alice Chang’s job journey has been eventful, with a string of firings from major food and beverage outlets like Auntie Anne’s, McDonald’s SS2, and Nando’s.

Most recently, she was fired from Nando’s after only one shift due to violating company policies by posting photos of confidential areas on her social media.

Screenshots from @indya_my/TikTok

Prior to that, she was let go from McDonald’s after working only a few hours. Her brief stints in these jobs were also marred by controversies, including allegations of sexual harassment at McDonald’s, which led to a police report being filed by the restaurant manager.

After these incidents, it would appear Alice has finally left the F&B industry with a new role in the fashion industry. She is now allegedly employed as a sales assistant at Indya Brickfields.

She was introduced to the team in a TikTok video by the brand, marking her fresh start just in time for Deepavali.

Netizens have had mixed reactions to Alice’s ongoing job hunt, but her perseverance and ability to get a job every time continues to draw attention on social media.

Many had a lot to say about Alice’s quick reemployment at Indya Brickfields, with many expressing surprise at how easily she seems to land new jobs despite her controversial work history.

Some joked about her past mishaps, making light-hearted references to her earlier firings from Auntie Anne’s and Nando’s.

Others questioned how she manages to secure work so swiftly, with a few humorously suggesting they should start learning Mandarin to improve their own job prospects.

However, there were also supportive voices, acknowledging that while Alice may not have been suited for food and beverage roles, she deserves a chance in retail and is at least making an effort to find employment.

