Not Alice In Wonderland: Job Hunt Leaves Social Media Divided

Alice Chang, the former Auntie Anne’s employee who recently went viral for unsanitary behavior in a video where she kissed a lump of dough without wearing gloves, has sparked fresh discussions online after attempting to secure new jobs in the food industry.

The video, which circulated on TikTok and social media on 8 October, led to her termination from the Mid Valley Megamall outlet, as Auntie Anne’s swiftly responded by closing the store for thorough disinfection.

Cold Stone Creamery Responds to Job Application

In the latest update, Cold Stone Creamery issued a statement on social media confirming that Alice Chang had applied for a part-time job at one of their outlets.

The statement clarified that Alice was not hired, and the store had taken extra proactive cleaning measures after her visit.

They further claimed that Alice tried to hide her identity during the application process.

Cold Stone expressed gratitude to the public for alerting them, referencing the recent incident at Auntie Anne’s.

McDonald’s Customer Spots Alice Chang

Adding to the controversy, Malaysian Chinese News shares a Facebook post by a customer who claimed to have spotted Alice at a McDonald’s in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

The post, which gained traction online, expressed concerns about her presence and mentioned that the customer had privately messaged McDonald’s to inquire about the situation.

This raised further alarm about whether Alice was continuing to work in the food industry despite the viral incident.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Netizens’ reactions have been divided, with responses ranging from humor to genuine concern.

Some Found It Amusing

Some took the situation lightly, with one user joking that Alice is now on the Most Unwanted List in the F&B Industry.

Another quipped, “Since Alice is working there, I’ll have one McKiss, thank you,” playing off the viral video.

These lighthearted comments reflect a segment of netizens who view the situation as an amusing scandal.

Some Raised Valid Hygiene & Health Concerns

However, others raised serious concerns about food hygiene, expressing fear that Alice’s presence in any food outlet could lead to contamination risks similar to the Auntie Anne’s incident.

Some users pointed out that hiring Alice could lead to negative publicity and pose potential risks to customer safety due to concerns about hygiene.

Some Were Genuinely Concerned For Alice

At the same time, a growing number of netizens are voicing sympathy for Alice.

Some believe that although she made a mistake, the public backlash and statements from food outlets could lead to severe cyberbullying.

Many suggested that instead of barring her from future employment, Alice should be given a second chance, possibly with proper training to ensure she understands food safety standards.

They argued that everyone deserves an opportunity to rebuild their life after a public mistake.

What’s Next?

As Cold Stone Creamery and Aunty Anne’s addressed the concerns raised by the public, many will be watching closely to see if other food outlets take similar steps.

Whether Alice Chang can move past this incident or whether this will further deepen the public’s mistrust remains uncertain.

In the meantime, discussions surrounding food safety, online bullying, and the possibility of redemption will likely continue to circulate among netizens.

