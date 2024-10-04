[Watch] Smoke-Filled Cabin Forces Firefly Flight To Make Emergency Return To Subang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Passengers on a Firefly flight from Subang to Penang experienced moments of terror on Thursday (4 Oct) when smoke began filling the cabin shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, registered as 9M-FYG, was forced to turn back to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SAAS) in Subang just 15 minutes into its journey.

Harrell Erik Wong, a passenger on the flight, captured the alarming scene on video.

The footage has since gone viral, showing a haze-filled cabin as anxious passengers look on.

Unexpected Calm: Passengers’ Composure in the Face of Danger

In a display of unexpected composure, passengers aboard the troubled Firefly flight maintained their calm as smoke began to fill the cabin.

Some members of the public suggests this collective calm may have been crucial in preventing the situation from escalating.

Malay Mail reported that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the incident, citing an overheating air conditioning system as the cause of the smoke.

CAAM CEO Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said initial reports suggest a fan malfunction during takeoff, but they are investigating if there were other contributing factors.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.