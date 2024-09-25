Malaysia’s Reading Reality: Lagging In Southeast Asia With Just Five Books A Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the latest survey on the frequency of reading by CEOWORLD magazine, Malaysia reads an average of just five books per year, ranking 37th globally.

While this might seem like a decent number, it pales compared to our regional neighbors like Singapore and Thailand, who read more pages annually.

With Singapore leading Southeast Asia at 6.72 books per year and India impressively reading 16 books annually, Malaysia’s reading culture seems to need a plot twist.

Despite the growing popularity of e-books and audiobooks, traditional paperbacks remain a favourite in top-ranking countries, suggesting that the love for reading is far from over.

The Growing Value and Potential of the Global Book Market

The CEOWORLD magazine survey included over 6.5 million participants, offering a comprehensive and credible look at global reading habits.

Recognized as a premier business publication, CEOWORLD caters to CEOs and high-level executives, providing valuable insights into various industries, including reading trends.

As the global book market continues to expand, now valued at USD144.67 billion (RM642.57 billion), a vast world of stories awaits exploration.

It’s time for Malaysians to embrace the magic of books and make reading a cornerstone of our culture.

