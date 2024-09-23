Content Creator’s Home Destroyed After Exploding Powerbank Causes Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fire is an unexpected and dangerous incident. Once something catches fire, it can easily be destroyed.

It becomes even more tragic when the fire spreads, destroying all belongings and the residence, even claiming the lives of victims trapped inside.

Fire Caused by Unused Powerbank

Recently, a TikTok content creator, Amad Zahry, faced a devastating incident when the upper floor of his house was engulfed in flames.

According to Amad, the fire started because of a powerbank that suddenly exploded and caught fire in his room. He added that the powerbank was not in use and was a well-known, original brand.

He explained that the fire from the explosion immediately caught onto the curtains, making it impossible for him to take any early action to put out the fire.

Amad only managed to save his smartphone and called the fire department.

Car Couldn’t Be Moved But Survived the Fire

In the video uploaded, flames are seen raging on the second floor of the house, and small explosions can be heard during the fire.

Meanwhile, the ground floor of the house was spared from the fire.

He mentioned that the firefighters arrived quickly, but by then, the fire had spread so intensely that the roof was destroyed and could not be extinguished immediately.

He also confirmed that there were no casualties.

Some social media users questioned why the car was not moved from the porch during the fire.

Amad explained that both car keys could not be saved and had melted in the fire.

Those present were also afraid to stay under the porch for too long, fearing the roof might collapse.

Burnt Roof & Phones, Quran Survived

Amad later showed the state of his studio and bedroom after the fire.

Almost all the items and furniture in both rooms were burnt to ashes. The roof was completely destroyed, leaving no trace behind.

“The saddest part is the phones. There were a lot of smartphones here,” expressed Amad, who is a gadget content creator.

However, he was somewhat fortunate that a shelf in the studio containing many electronic gadgets was spared from the fire.

Moreover, Amad shared that it was a miracle that the Quran in his room survived the fire.

People Prompted to Inspect and Replace Faulty Powerbanks Immediately

Looking at the comment section, many offered prayers that Amad would be blessed with ease and new opportunities.

Some even expressed their desire to donate to help lessen the burden Amad is facing during this time.

Several individuals also thanked Amad for raising awareness about the dangers of unused powerbanks.

However, if you intend to dispose of a powerbank, make sure to do it properly and not in a regular trash bin. It should be disposed of through proper electronic waste (e-waste) channels such as:

Electronic Recycling Through Heroes (ERTH)

UrbanR Recycle+

IPC Recycling & Buy Back Centre (IPC.RBBC)

Karun Hijau

Other e-waste recycling boxes in shopping malls.

