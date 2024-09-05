TRP
[Watch] Hundreds Demand Justice For Assaulted Deaf E-Hailing Driver, Call For Action From PMX
[Watch] Hundreds Demand Justice For Assaulted Deaf E-Hailing Driver, Call For Action From PMX

As public distrust grows due to the inconclusive response from authorities, the coalition calls for a commission of inquiry and transparency from the Attorney General’s Office, while support for Ong gains momentum with an online petition.

September 5, 2024

Nearly 200 organizations and individuals, including disabled communities, human rights activists, academics, and e-hailing drivers, have gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today (5 September).

They’re urging Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to address the assault by an officer accompanying a royal entourage on deaf e-hailing driver Ong Ing Keong.

Their message is clear: justice delayed is justice denied.

Malaysia Now reported that Ong’s lawyer, Zaid Malek, refused to hand over the memorandum to a junior officer, insisting that it be received by someone with the power to make a difference.

Though Anwar’s private secretary ultimately received the memorandum, the demand for high-level attention underscores the gravity of the situation.

Demand for Transparency from Attorney General’s Office

In the memorandum addressed to Anwar, who is currently on an official visit to Russia, the coalition demands an explanation for the lack of action against the officer involved and the police officers who allegedly pressured Ong to withdraw his complaint.

The coalition is calling for a commission of inquiry into the handling of Ong’s case and an explanation from the Attorney General’s Chambers, which has yet to press charges.

They also seek an investigation into a “palace representative” who allegedly urged Ong to drop his complaint.

They also argued that the inaction undermines public confidence in Malaysia’s justice system and raises questions about the fair implementation of the law.

Meanwhile, support for Ong continues to gain momentum, with an online petition circulating to demand justice and accountability.

Public Distrust Grows Amid Unrelated Disciplinary Actions

The incident, which occurred over three months ago, saw Ong assaulted by an officer in a royal entourage while waiting for passengers at a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Despite the incident being caught on dashcam and shared widely, the response from authorities has been inconclusive.

A dashcam video released by Lawyers For Liberty (LFL) on August 14 sparked public outrage, showing the moment Ong was assaulted.

Despite police claims of internal disciplinary action, it was later revealed that these actions were unrelated to the assault, further fueling public distrust.

