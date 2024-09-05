[Watch] Hundreds Demand Justice For Assaulted Deaf E-Hailing Driver, Call For Action From PMX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nearly 200 organizations and individuals, including disabled communities, human rights activists, academics, and e-hailing drivers, have gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today (5 September).

They’re urging Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to address the assault by an officer accompanying a royal entourage on deaf e-hailing driver Ong Ing Keong.

Their message is clear: justice delayed is justice denied.

Malaysia Now reported that Ong’s lawyer, Zaid Malek, refused to hand over the memorandum to a junior officer, insisting that it be received by someone with the power to make a difference.

Though Anwar’s private secretary ultimately received the memorandum, the demand for high-level attention underscores the gravity of the situation.

Happening now at PM’s office! We’ve gathered to demand justice for Ong Ing Keong. pic.twitter.com/UgpBU0mRTz — Lawyers for Liberty (@lawyers4liberty) September 5, 2024

Demand for Transparency from Attorney General’s Office

In the memorandum addressed to Anwar, who is currently on an official visit to Russia, the coalition demands an explanation for the lack of action against the officer involved and the police officers who allegedly pressured Ong to withdraw his complaint.

The coalition is calling for a commission of inquiry into the handling of Ong’s case and an explanation from the Attorney General’s Chambers, which has yet to press charges.

For Immediate Release:

Disability Justice is Justice for All.



Our response to Mr Ong's seemingly mishandled assault investigation, and the continuing gaps in Access to Justice for OKU/PWD.@NancyShukri @saifnasution @anwaribrahim @MalaysiaNHRI @CSOP4Reform



1/5 https://t.co/syJZvJ0MR9 pic.twitter.com/LTQ2RQcb2h — SIUMAN ♿🧠 | No Justice Without Access to Justice (@KamiSIUMAN) August 16, 2024

They also seek an investigation into a “palace representative” who allegedly urged Ong to drop his complaint.

They also argued that the inaction undermines public confidence in Malaysia’s justice system and raises questions about the fair implementation of the law.

Meanwhile, support for Ong continues to gain momentum, with an online petition circulating to demand justice and accountability.

Public Distrust Grows Amid Unrelated Disciplinary Actions

The incident, which occurred over three months ago, saw Ong assaulted by an officer in a royal entourage while waiting for passengers at a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Despite the incident being caught on dashcam and shared widely, the response from authorities has been inconclusive.

A dashcam video released by Lawyers For Liberty (LFL) on August 14 sparked public outrage, showing the moment Ong was assaulted.

Despite police claims of internal disciplinary action, it was later revealed that these actions were unrelated to the assault, further fueling public distrust.

Pemandu OKU e-hailing yang mendakwa diserang oleh anggota rombongan Pemangku Sultan Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim mendedahkan klip kamera kejadian hari itu yang dikatakan berlaku pada Mei lalu.



Lelaki berusia 48 tahun itu, Ong Ing Keong menangis ketika video menunjukkan… pic.twitter.com/ztSTd7kSB1 — malaysiakini.com (@malaysiakini) August 14, 2024

