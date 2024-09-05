[Watch] Chinese Temple And Tahfiz School Coexist Peacefully In Penang, Sparking Positive Reactions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The harmonious coexistence of a Chinese temple, a madrasah, and a tahfiz school in George Town, Penang, has gone viral, drawing widespread praise and highlighting Malaysia’s multicultural harmony.

The video, shared widely on social media, captures the proximity of these religious sites and reflects the peaceful interfaith relationships in the area.

An ustaz from the madrasah was interviewed, and he stated that they have never had any problems with their neighbours.

He mentioned that the Chinese temple has never complained about the sound from the tahfiz classes and that both communities inform each other about upcoming festival celebrations to ensure mutual respect and understanding.

Additionally, a non-Muslim cemetery is nearby, further illustrating the diverse yet harmonious living arrangements in the community.

Community Harmony Celebrated Amidst Political Tensions

Many users expressed pride and appreciation for the peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that the people of Penang and Malaysia, in general, have long embraced diversity.

Comments on the video highlighted that such harmony is common across many regions in Malaysia, with various religious sites often located near each other without conflict.

One commenter noted, “In Penang, we all live harmoniously, respecting each other’s beliefs,” while another shared a personal experience of living near a mosque and a temple that peacefully coexist.

At the same time, many echoed the sentiment that political figures often stir up unnecessary tensions, rather than the general public, who are content with the multicultural setup.

Err betul lah tu apa dia cakap. Laung agama, laung ketuanan Melayu, tapi belakang buat benda lain. Bukan dia cakap pasal negara, dia maksudkan ahli politik yang suka main sentimen kaum dan agama. Ikut lah, comprehension masing-masing. https://t.co/swJjOHiF1Z — 𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗢 🇲🇾🍉 (@Nadnarcotic) January 15, 2023

