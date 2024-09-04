Viral Reel Captures Spirit Of Harmony Among Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is well-known that Malaysia is a multiracial country where Malaysians have been living harmoniously despite their cultural and ethnic differences.

Malaysians are also known for respecting each other’s beliefs and customs, which is why celebrations like Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, and Deepavali are enjoyed by all Malaysians.

Recently, popular TikToker Andrew Soh uploaded a video that captured the essence of this Malaysian spirit.

The video, titled “When You Stay Near a Mosque as a Non-Muslim,” showed him mouthing along to the Muslim call to prayer (azan).

“Never realized that I always join in without realising it,” he remarked in the video.

The video quickly garnered attention, accumulating 3.9 million views at the time of reporting. Many shared their own experiences of respecting and even memorizing the call to prayer.

One netizen mentioned that she always keeps quiet and even turns off the music whenever she hears the azan.

Another shared that her Muslim friend taught her the importance of remaining silent during the call to prayer, a practice she has upheld for 25 years.

Meanwhile, one netizen expressed surprise at the positive comments from non-Muslims in the comment section.

“I always thought that when the azan sounded, most of them would feel distracted. Thank you for sharing your positive comments and changing my perception,” the user wrote.

Another netizen reminisced about the beautiful voice of the person who recited the azan, which the netizen would hear every day while getting ready for school.

“He had a beautiful voice, and although I could not understand the meaning of what he prayed, it made me feel calm and happy. Even today, as I grow older, I still love hearing the azan,” the netizen added.

These comments are a testament to the beauty of Malaysian society, where mutual respect and understanding foster a harmonious environment for all.

