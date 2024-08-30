New Policy Entitles Passengers To Full Refunds For Delays Over Five Hours, But How Do Airlines Handle Delays?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A delayed flight can be highly frustrating for passengers, as it can disrupt both their journey and daily plans.

Usually, when a flight is delayed, passengers must wait for the rescheduled flight or find an alternative.

However, starting September 2, passengers whose flights are delayed by five hours or longer will be eligible for a full refund from the airline.

This new policy follows amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2016 by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).

The refund applies to passengers who decide not to continue with their delayed flight.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke described this change as a significant improvement for consumers. Previously, airlines were only required to provide basic amenities, such as food.

If passengers secure an alternative flight, they can receive a refund if their original flight is delayed by five hours or more.

So, what to do when your flight is delayed?

Each airline in Malaysia has its way of dealing with the issue.

As for AirAsia if your flight is retimed, there are three options available.

The first one is a change to an available flight, irrespective of the fare that was paid by the passenger.

There are three platforms where a passenger can choose to change their flight, the first being AirAsia’s website, the second their mobile app and the third through a link that would be sent to the passenger’s email.

The second option that the passenger can go for is a credit account and the third is a refund.

For Malaysia Airlines (MAS), if the passenger’s flight is delayed and they wish to get a refund then they are advised to contact MAS through these numbers: 1-300-88-3000 (calls within Malaysia) or +603-7843-3000 (calls from outside Malaysia).

However, if a passenger’s flight is delayed and they miss their connecting flight, then MAS will try to move the passenger to a different flight or another airline on condition that the connecting flight is booked under one ticket.

As for Firefly, if your flight is delayed, they will arrange for another available flight.

They would not collect any additional fare or charges for the amended routing if the fare, excess baggage charge, and service charge exceed the refund value.

On the contrary, the airline will refund the difference if the fare and the charges are less compared to the original fare.

In addition, they will offer appropriate support and attention in the form of food, drinks, restricted phone conversations, internet connection, lodging, or airport transportation.

If the airline does not resolve the issue, passengers can escalate the complaint to MAVCOM through the FlySmart website.

Once submitted, passengers will receive an initial response within seven days, and additional documents or information may be requested to handle the case effectively.

MAVCOM aims to resolve complaints within 30 days.

