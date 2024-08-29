Celebrate Merdeka With A Treat That’s Uniquely Malaysian – Kerabu Pizza And Tempeh Melt Sticks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine the vibrant, zesty flavours of the traditional Malaysian kerabu dish (salad) meeting the comforting, cheesy goodness of pizza.

Intrigued? Welcome to the world of kerabu-flavoured pizza, where every bite is a delightful explosion of fresh herbs, tangy lime, and savory toppings.

This fusion dish is not just a meal; it’s an adventure for your taste buds.

But, where???

Mokky’s Pizza & Coffee is now offering, for two weeks only, their Bulan Merdeka promo known as the Kerabu Pizza and Tempeh Melt Sticks .

Both are innovative dishes that celebrate Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage with a contemporary flair.

Kerabu Pizza

The Kerabu Pizza masterfully combines the traditional flavours of Nasi Kerabu with a modern twist.

The Ayam Bakar Percik base ensures each bite is infused with the smoky, spicy, and

creamy flavours that Malaysians adore.

If you look closely at the dough, it has a bluish tinge courtesy of butterfly pea flowers being infused with the flour.

The pizza is topped with cabbage, kacang botol, bunga kantan, long beans, shredded coconut and a drizzle of spicy sambal.

It is available in 12-inch size for RM33.

Tempeh Melt Sticks

The Tempeh Melt Sticks honour a beloved ingredient in Malaysian cuisine, known for its rich, nutty flavor and satisfying texture.

It is then incorporated in mozzarella sticks and served with a spicy caramel onion dip.

These special menu items is available now until 16 September 2024 at both Mokky’s Pizza outlets in Bukit Tunku and Bukit Jelutong.

Taste test

From the moment we laid eyes on the Kerabu Pizza, the first thing that caught our attention was the fragrant smell of bunga kantan.

The vibrant colours of the fresh herbs and vegetables were a feast for the eyes.

What struck us the most when we first bit into the pizza was the harmonious blend of flavours.

Each bite was a delightful contrast of textures and tastes, from the crunch of the vegetables to the chewiness of the soft-blue pizza crust.

All in all, this is a must try whether or not you are a fan of nasi kerabu!

