Controversy Erupts Over Dogs At JB Restaurant, Sparks Public Outcry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Having pets in Malaysia is quite common, with many people owning dogs and cats. As the pet population in the country has grown, more places have become pet-friendly.

However, there are still places where pets are prohibited due to concerns about cleanliness and sensitivity.

While these rules are generally easy to follow, some individuals choose to disregard them.

Recently, a certain Facebook post went viral, raising concerns about a restaurant in Bandar Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, that had allegedly allowed customers to bring pets inside.

Photos of the incident went viral several days ago on Facebook however it is unclear who originally posted it.

As shared by one Azrul Ahmad four days ago, the photos were credited to an “anonymous member”.

The photos caused an outcry among netizens where one of them said that it does not matter if it is a Muslim restaurant, pets are not allowed other than at places that are pet-friendly.

Another said that this can cause unwanted problems in the society.

Premises Was Alleged To Be Closed

Later another Facebook post was shared alleging that the premises was closed by the Johor Bahru City Council.

The post was shared by a Facebook group known as Comunity Roda Johor (CRJ).

A check revealed that the Johor Bahru City Council has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.