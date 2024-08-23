Learning To Respect Global Differences: Malaysians’ Backlash Against Foreign Names Needs To Stop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) of Ella Gross, a young Korean-American celebrity, showed her receiving criticism when her Korean name was revealed as “Nabi”.

A Malaysian user criticized the use of the name “Nabi” when it actually means “butterfly” in Korean.

oh they alr started pic.twitter.com/vZ6AleA0QP — twinti 𝜗𝜚 (@peachyningning) August 21, 2024

In the posting, the user claimed that it is disrespectful.

While “Nabi” means “butterfly” in Korean, it also means “prophet” in Arabic—a term adopted in Malay to refer specifically to Islamic prophets.

It’s crucial to understand that “Nabi” is not an exclusively Malay term but is originally Arabic.

The word carries different meanings depending on the language and cultural context.

In this case, the meaning in Korean is entirely unrelated to its Arabic or Malay interpretation, yet this distinction was overlooked by many who rushed to criticize.

However, many has defended Ella in comments.

malay got nothing to do with this girl revealing her korean stage name — ashley (@_hyeinn) August 21, 2024

Nabi (나비) means butterfly in korean. After all, she's a kpop group not some Mpop group 🤦🏻‍♀️ — ch13 (@ch1mdi) August 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time Malaysians have reacted strongly to foreign names that unintentionally hold different meanings in Malay.

Another example is the case of a Korean dancer named “Babi,” whose name, unfortunately, translates to “pig” in Malay.

The dancer faced a torrent of ridicule from Malaysians on social media, prompting her to express frustration and declare that the meaning of her name in other languages was irrelevant to her.

These incidents underscore the importance of cultural openness and the need to appreciate the diversity of language.

Words can have varied meanings across different languages, and it is crucial to approach such situations with understanding rather than judgment.

By recognizing that language is multifaceted and global, Malaysians can foster a more inclusive and respectful online environment

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.