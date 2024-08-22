PETRONAS Twin Towers Turning 25! Get To Know This Beloved Malaysian Icon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mark your calendars for an exciting event from 30 August to 1 September 2024, as the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers celebrate their 25th anniversary!

The celebration promises a host of engaging activities, making it a perfect outing for families and culture enthusiasts alike.

Here’s what you can expect:

Exclusive Songket & Batik Craft Books

Intriguing demonstrations of ‘Anyam Mengkuang’ (traditional weaving)

Instagrammable photo spots

Hands-on batik painting sessions

Cultural performances

A vibrant photo exhibition

Tiffin painting activities and more!

In conjunction with the 25th Anniversary, here are some fun facts about the PETRONAS Twin Towers!

At 452 meters (1,483 feet) each, the KLCC Twin Towers held the title of the world’s tallest buildings from 1998 until 2004.

Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli designed the PETRONAS Twin Towers with inspiration from traditional Islamic art.

The towers’ cross-sections consist of two overlapping squares, forming eight junction points encircled by a small circle.

This combination of angles and rounded elements reflects the Rub el Hizb, a symbol commonly found on flags and emblems in Islamic countries. The design captures the essence of Islamic architecture with its unique geometric patterns.

PETRONAS Twin Towers/Facebook

The Sky Bridge, which links the 41st and 42nd floors of the two buildings, extends 58 meters and reaches a height of 170 meters above ground. It is recognized as the highest two-story sky bridge in the world.

This bridge is designed primarily as a safety measure. In the event of an emergency, such as a fire, occupants from one building can use the bridge to evacuate to the neighboring tower.

The PETRONAS Twin Towers were initially planned to be just 1,400 feet (427 meters) tall. However, then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad envisioned them as the tallest buildings in the world and urged architects and engineers to add extra height.

Through adjustments and tests, a dome with a pinnacle was added, bringing the towers to 1,483 feet (452 meters), allowing them to surpass the Sears Tower in the USA.

5. Built on a Racetrack

Did you know that the PETRONAS Twin Towers now stand on what was once one of Malaysia’s earliest horse racing tracks? Before KLCC was developed, the 100-acre site was home to the Selangor Turf Club, a key equestrian venue in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The PETRONAS Twin Towers were built at an impressive speed. Proposed in 1992, construction started in 1994 with a strict deadline of six years. To meet this timeline, two construction teams were appointed—one for each tower.

Tower One was built by Japan’s Hazama Corporation, while Tower Two was handled by Samsung C&T, which later built other iconic skyscrapers like Taipei 101 and the Burj Khalifa. With the towers growing by one floor every four days, they were completed on schedule in 1998.

The intriguing story behind the name of the Petronas Twin Towers lies in its connection to their tenant, Petroliam Nasional, Malaysia’s oil company.

Interestingly, “Petronas” isn’t a genuine English word; it’s a nickname derived from Petroliam Nasional. One of the towers serves as the company’s headquarters and bears their name.

It took three days to lift the Skybridge to the 41st and 42nd floors. The first attempt was delayed due to a crane short circuit caused by lightning during a typical KL thunderstorm.

The Skybridge remained suspended in mid-air until the crane was fixed, allowing the team to try again the following day.

9. Hollywood Spotlight

The Petronas Twin Towers gained significant international attention through their prominent role in the 1999 film Entrapment, starring Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The towers are not only featured extensively but are also mentioned by name throughout the movie.

