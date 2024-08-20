[Watch] Nails Found Embedded In Rawang Road, Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There have been cases of people pouring oil and placing sharp objects on the road purposely, leading to injuries.

Recently, a TikTok user known as @aaameirr shared a video of nails being placed on the road in Emerald Rawang.

He noticed this while exercising with friends in the area, and injured the sole of his foot when he stepped on one of the nails.

According to him, when he was warming up before exercising, he initially did not think that the nail he stepped on was intentionally placed there.

However, after finding a second nail stuck in the sole of his shoe, he checked the road and discovered several nails deliberately placed there.

“I’ve stepped on a nail near here; you can see this—they (the perpetrator) cut the bottom (head of the nail) and hammered it into the road,” he said.

He added that he was fortunate the bottom of his shoes were thick enough to prevent the nail from penetrating his foot.

He also mentioned that similar incidents have occurred before and have been reported in the news.

“I don’t know who is so envious; there used to be news about this kind of case near here, and now it is happening again,” he added.

He further advised the public to be more cautious when using the road in question.

In the meantime, some social media users claimed in the video’s comment section that towing companies might be responsible for these acts, suggesting that they might be placing nails on the road to attract clients who need towing services.

While it is evident that the nails were intentionally placed, there is insufficient proof to link any towing companies to these acts.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.