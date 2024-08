Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The iconic British boy band 911 is set to mark their 30th anniversary with a special live performance in Malaysia.

Formed in the late 90s, 911 is a British pop boy band that rose to fame with chart-topping hits like “Bodyshakin’,” “The Journey,” and “A Little Bit More.”

The trio, consisting of Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable, and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their catchy melodies, smooth harmonies, and dynamic performances.

Over the years, 911 has maintained a loyal fan base, and their music continues to resonate with pop lovers, making them one of the most iconic boy bands of their era.

Fans can catch the legendary group on Thursday, 3 October, 2024 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are available for purchase through 911’s official site. This highly anticipated event is part of their anniversary tour, which will bring back timeless hits and unforgettable moments for long-time followers of the group.

