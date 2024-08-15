Going Viral Or Going To The ER? Pick Your Poison

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has issued a stern warning to passengers following a recent incident where a passenger was injured from leaning out of a moving train.

The SRT is reminding everyone of the strict regulations against such dangerous behavior.

The warning comes after a viral video showed a 19-year-old passenger dangerously standing on the steps of a train and leaning out of the carriage.

This risky stunt ended in an accident when the passenger’s head struck a post near Phatthalung Station, fell out of the train, resulting in a severe head injury.

The incident occurred on 5 August, 2024, at 3:15 PM, as local train No. 452 was traveling from Sungai Kolok to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The passenger was reportedly attempting to create content for social media when the accident happened.

Despite the severity of the collision, the passenger only sustained minor injuries, including a swollen head and a bruised finger.

After receiving treatment at Phatthalung Hospital, the passenger was discharged.

The SRT has condemned the reckless behavior and emphasized the potential risks of such actions, which could lead to permanent disability or even death.

To prevent similar incidents, the SRT is tightening safety measures, instructing staff to conduct more frequent checks and immediately warn passengers displaying dangerous behavior.

