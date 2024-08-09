Grief: An Emotion Expressed Not Only By Humans But Also Animals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those who cherish animals and have pets would agree that animals are not only capable of emotions but are also expressive in their unique ways.

Like humans, animals experience a spectrum of emotions that significantly impact their behaviour, social interactions, and survival strategies.

What was once dismissed as instinctual behaviour is now understood, through scientific research, to be indicative of deeply emotional experiences in animals.

From the joy seen in a dog’s wagging tail to the grief observed in an elephant mourning a lost companion, these emotions are integral to their lives.

Scientific Research: A Deeper Understanding of Animal Emotions

The study of animal emotions has advanced remarkably over the years, leading to greater insights into how non-human species experience and express feelings.

This understanding is particularly evident in studies on grief, where animals display behaviours that closely resemble human mourning.

Cats: The Quiet Grievers

Cats, often perceived as independent and less emotionally expressive compared to dogs, have been found to experience grief, particularly after the loss of a close companion.

Recent research as highlighted by NPR, shows that when a cat loses a companion—be it another cat, a human, or even a different species—the surviving cat may exhibit signs of mourning.

These signs include changes in behaviour, such as reduced appetite, increased vocalization, withdrawal from social interactions, or altered sleep patterns.

The research suggests that cats have a more complex emotional life than previously thought. Unlike dogs, who might openly display their emotions, cats tend to grieve in more subtle ways, which can make it challenging for owners to recognize when their pet is suffering from a loss.

Understanding these subtle cues can help cat owners provide better support for their grieving pets, offering comfort, maintaining routines, and introducing new forms of stimulation to aid in their coping process.

Other than domestic pets, animals in the wild have also been observed expressing their emotions.

Elephants: Empathetic Giants

Elephants are often cited as quintessential examples of animals that grieve, known for their strong social bonds and their profound reactions to death.

When an elephant dies, members of the herd have been observed gathering around the body, gently touching it with their trunks.

They may stay with the deceased for extended periods—hours, days, or even weeks—demonstrating a deep emotional response. In some instances, elephants have been seen returning to the site of a herd member’s death years later, as if paying their respects.

This ritualistic behaviour has led scientists to believe that elephants experience a form of grief not entirely unlike human mourning.

Primates: Close Relatives with Deep Emotions

Primates, especially those closely related to humans like chimpanzees and baboons, exhibit mourning behaviours that are strikingly similar to human practices.

Chimpanzees, for example, have been observed mourning the death of group members, sometimes sitting silently near the body or grooming the deceased—a sign of affection and respect.

Mothers, in particular, show intense grief when they lose an infant, often carrying the lifeless body for days or even weeks, unable to let go.

Researchers believe this behaviour helps the mother cope with the emotional pain of losing her offspring, highlighting the deep emotional attachment and understanding of loss within these species.

Marine Mammals: Grief Beneath the Waves

In the marine world, grief behaviours have been observed in cetaceans, including dolphins and whales.

Dolphins, for instance, have been seen pushing the bodies of their dead calves to the surface—a behaviour known as “display carrying.”

This action can last for days, sometimes at great physical cost to the grieving mother, who may neglect her own needs in the process.

This behaviour, observed in species like bottlenose dolphins and killer whales, suggests that these animals may have an understanding of death and a need to process their loss in a manner akin to human grief.

Birds: Mourning in the Sky

Even birds, particularly highly social species like magpies and crows, show behaviours that resemble mourning rituals.

Magpies, for example, have been observed gathering around the body of a deceased group member, pecking at it, and placing objects like twigs next to it, as if conducting a funeral.

This behaviour raises intriguing questions about the emotional lives of birds and suggests that grief is not confined to mammals.

The Debate: Instinct or True Grief?

Despite these compelling observations, the scientific community remains divided on whether animals truly experience grief as humans do.

Some researchers argue that what appears to be grief might be a response to the disruption of social bonds rather than an emotional reaction to death itself.

They propose that animals may not fully comprehend the concept of death but react to the absence of a familiar companion, leading to behaviours that mimic mourning.

On the other hand, others believe that the depth and consistency of these behaviours across different species indicate a more complex emotional experience.

The strong social bonds, physical manifestations of stress after death, and apparent rituals observed in various species all suggest that animals do grieve, even if their mourning processes differ from human ones.

Implications for Conservation and Animal Welfare

Understanding that animals may experience emotions like grief has profound implications for how we interact with them and approach conservation and animal welfare.

Acknowledging that animals can suffer emotionally challenges us to consider the ethical dimensions of practices that cause disruption and loss within animal communities.

It also underscores the importance of preserving the social structures and environments that allow these animals to thrive both emotionally and physically.

